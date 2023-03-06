‘RHOM’: Lisa Hochstein on How New Romance Jody Glidden Is Different From Ex Lenny

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 has shown some of the intimate details of Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s divorce. Lisa and Lenny have both since moved on to new relationships, with Lisa dating entrepreneur Jody Glidden. For her, the relationship has been an improvement from hers with Lenny.

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein | Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Michael Capponi

Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein split up in 2022

Lisa’s split from Lenny was difficult for the RHOM star at first. Now, looking forward, she continues to work on getting her spirits up again.

“I want to be happy again,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March 2023. “Not that I’m so sad. I have, like, bits and pieces of happiness. It goes in waves, but ultimately I want to be in a long-term relationship. I would love to get married again.”

“I just want to be standing on my own two feet and look back at this and not be angry about it,” she added.

The two continue to co-parent their two children, 7-year-old Logan and 3-year-old Elle.

Lisa Hochstein has a new boyfriend, Jody Fadden

In recent months, Lisa has been spotted out with entrepreneur Jody Glidden. She told ET about the budding relationship.

“I guess it’s sort of out of the bag,” she admitted. “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m dating this guy. He’s a great guy. He’s been super supportive of me.”

“[He’s] different to what I’m used to,” she added. “[He] has empathy, he cares, wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. So, it’s a lot of things that I’m not used to dealing with, or used to having from my previous relationship.”

Lenny Hochstein is dating Katharina Mazepa

Lenny has similarly moved on to a new relationship, telling Us Weekly in May 2022 that he hadn’t started dating Austrian model Katharina Mazepa until he and Lisa parted ways.

“It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” he said. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Mazepa, meanwhile, told Page Six in May 2022 that she and Lenny started dating after they’d split from their spouses.

“The reality is that both Lenny and I have been separated from our spouses for a while and are both going through divorces. I was informed Lisa was fully aware that he was going out with me,” Mazepa said. “In fact, he is going to great lengths to protect his family and do right by everyone involved in this difficult process.”

“We both started seeing each other after we had both separated from our spouses,” she added.

A representative for Mazepa confirmed that their respective divorces helped bring them together. . “Katharina made Lenny aware that she herself was navigating a divorce, and he made her aware that he was currently going through a separation and divorce as well,” the publicist told Page Six. “They are in the early stages of getting to know each other. They are both going through similar circumstances, and together they bonded over navigating their own divorces from their recent first date.”