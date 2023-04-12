‘RHOM’: Lisa Hochstein Says Her Pay From the Show Is ‘Woefully Insufficient’ to Care For Her Kids After Divorce From Lenny Hochstein

The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein has been embroiled in a bitter divorce battle since May 2022. Fans got to see the split play out on camera in season 5 of the hit series, and in the time since filming, Lisa’s legal battle with Lenny Hochstein has only become more contentious as she sorts out her finances on her own.

Lisa Hochstein can’t support herself with her ‘RHOM’ pay after divorcing Lenny Hochstein

In April 2023, almost a year after Lenny first filed for divorce, Page Six obtained new court documents where RHOM star Lisa Hochstein asks for Lenny to pay alimony. She claimed she needs financial assistance from her husband because her salary from appearing on The Real Housewives of Miami is “woefully insufficient” to sustain her and their two kids.

“She has primarily been a homemaker and mother throughout the parties’ marriage,” the filing states.

“[Lenny] has significant and substantial assets and earns millions of dollars a year as [a] successful plastic surgeon,” the documents continue, adding that “without [Lenny’s] contribution, [Lisa] cannot provide the needs and necessities of life as they were established during the marriage.”

Lisa opened up about her and Lenny’s finances — and the role they might have played in their divorce — on the season 5 reunion of The Real Housewives of Miami, filmed in January 2023. When Andy Cohen asked if Lisa’s spending habits played a part in their divorce, she confessed that they did. “You know what? Yeah,” she said, noting that she “work[s] for free” at the Hochstein Med Spa. “I wasn’t a do-nothing b****,” she added.

Lisa Hochstein’s divorce was shown on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Lisa Hochstein joined The Real Housewives of Miami in its second season back in 2012 and became a fixture on the series. When Peacock revived the show in 2021, she returned as one of the housewives. In the time since the last season before the nearly decade-long hiatus, she and husband Lenny Hochstein welcomed two children together, Logan and Elle.

But Lisa and Lenny’s relationship also had to navigate some rough waters after RHOM returned. Lisa tried to ensure with Lenny that their marriage was fine, which he insisted it was. But a hot-mic moment revealed Lenny’s true plans before he even broke the news to his wife himself that he wanted a divorce.

The rest of the season followed Lisa as she lived in their house while Lenny came in and out of their home, ignored her, and went off to spend time with his new girlfriend in a new home.

Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein have moved on since their divorce

Lenny confirmed to Us Weekly in May 2022 that he was dating Austrian model Katharina Mazepa. “It is true that I am seeing Katharina, but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” he said. “This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Lisa, meanwhile, has some new love of her own: entrepreneur Jody Glidden, who was at the reunion backstage. She spoke more about their relationship in a March 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m dating this guy. He’s a great guy. He’s been super supportive of me,” she said. “[He] has empathy, he cares. [He] wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. So, it’s a lot of things that I’m not used to dealing with or used to having from my previous relationship.”