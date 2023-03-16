‘RHOM’ S5 Reunion: Lisa Hochstein’s Spending Habits Played a Part in Her Divorce From Lenny Hochstein

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami chronicled Lisa Hochstein’s divorce from prominent plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein. At the reunion at the end of the season, Hochstein revealed some more details about the lead-up to their split, confessing that her spending habits played a part in it.

Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein | Larry Marano/Getty Images

Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce from Lisa Hochstein in May 2022

The Real Housewives of Miami was in the midst of filming its fifth season in the spring of 2022 when producers caught Lenny Hochstein on a hot mic sharing his plans to divorce Lisa. He delivered the news to her mid-season, and the rest of the season followed Lisa as she dealt with the collapse of her marriage.

After the news broke, the fellow Housewives surrounded Lisa with love and helped her get back on her feet. She admitted to OK! Magazine that it was a struggle for her to get out of bed some days, but she still found strength to film the show.

Lisa Hochstein says her spending habits were a part of their divorce

On the season 5 reunion of The Real Housewives of Miami, Bravo boss Andy Cohen asked Lisa if there were issues between her and Lenny about how much money she spent on her lifestyle. Lisa was honest with her answer.

“You know what? Yeah,” Lisa, 40, she said, noting that she “work[s] for free” at the Hochstein Med Spa.

“I wasn’t a do-nothing b****,” she added.

Lenny also apparently had an issue with her social life. She revealed that he told her he wanted a divorce when she was hungover after being out with friends until 4 a.m.

Both Lisa and Lenny are dating new people

Since their separation, both Lisa and Lenny have moved on to new relationships. Lisa is dating tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden, while Lenny is dating Austrian model Katharina Mazepa.

“He’s a great guy. He’s been super supportive of me,” Hochstein told Entertainment Tonight of Glidden. “[He’s] different to what I’m used to. “[He] has empathy, he cares, wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. So, it’s a lot of things that I’m not used to dealing with, or used to having from my previous relationship.”

Lenny, for his part, told Us Weekly in May 2022 that he hadn’t started dating Mazepa until he and Lisa split up. “It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” he said. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Mazepa clarified to Page Six in May 2022 that she and Lenny started dating after they’d parted ways with their respective spouses. “The reality is that both Lenny and I have been separated from our spouses for a while and are both going through divorces. I was informed Lisa was fully aware that he was going out with me,” she said. “In fact, he is going to great lengths to protect his family and do right by everyone involved in this difficult process.”