Milo Ventimiglia Is Steamy as a Con Man With a Checkered Past in ‘The Company You Keep’: First Look

Milo Ventimiglia is about as far removed from This Is Us‘ Jack Pearson as he can be in his new role as a con man with a checkered past in ABC television‘s The Company You Keep. The series, which also stars Catherine Haena Kim, is an exciting look into what happens when two people try to save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences. However, they’re on a collision course professionally.

Milo Ventimiglia in ABC’s ‘The Company You Keep’ | ABC/Eric McCandless

Milo Ventimiglia’s role in ‘The Company You Keep’ was announced as ‘This Is Us’ ended production in 2022

Viewers of the NBC drama fell hard for This Is Us‘ Jack Pearson, played by Ventimiglia, who led his clan through some problematic trials until the character’s untimely death at 53. The character suffered smoke inhalation in a house fire.

At the time, Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) were married. His three children, Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Kevin (Justin Hartley), were 17 years old. Jack loomed large as a guidepost for his three children and wife as they navigated life without him.

The series was at the midway point of airing the final episodes of its sixth and final season when ABC announced Ventimiglia’s new series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor plays a con man in the drama based on a South Korean television series titled My Fellow Citizens!

First look at Milo Ventimiglia in ‘The Company You Keep’ in a steamy, exciting teaser

The clip opens with Charlie (Ventimiglia) meeting Emma (Catherine Haena Kim) in a bar before they spend the night together. However, there’s already a twist to their liaison.

As they get to know each other, Emma asks Charlie what he does for a living. He replies he’s a yoga instructor. She reveals she’s a pageant-queen-turned-rocket scientist. However, these jobs are lies to cover up their real lines of work. He’s a con man, and she’s an undercover CIA agent.

“Tell me something true,” Kim tells Ventimiglia. “I’m a criminal,” he responds. “I’m CIA,” she claims. However, even though they’ve just revealed their real jobs, both think the other is kidding. The teaser also features phrases such as “their lives are lies” and “their love is real.”

The actor also has producing credits on ‘The Company You Keep’ after directing several ‘This Is Us’ episodes

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore on the set of ‘This Is Us’ | Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The series is executive produced by Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff through thier company, DiVide Pictures. Julia Cohen serves as an executive producer alongside co-showrunner Phil Klemmer. Ventimiglia continues his foray into the backend of production, directing several episodes of This Is Us beginning in season 4 and continuing through seasons 5 and 6.

Ventimiglia previously starred in the series Gilmore Girls and Heroes. He has starred in the films The Art of Racing in the Rain and as Rocky Balboa’s son in Rocky Balboa and Creed II. Ventimiglia has guest-starred on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Company You Keep premieres on ABC on Feb. 19.