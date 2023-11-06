Former Gilmore Girls and This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia shocked the world when his team confirmed he is officially a married man. Ventimiglia, known as something of a serial monogamist due to several long-term relationships, married his love, Jarah Mariano, earlier this year. Do you know who Milo Ventimiglia dated before tying the knot? He’s had a few high-profile romances and a couple more low-key ones.

Milo Ventimiglia dated Alexis Bledel during his time on ‘Gilmore Girls’

Milo Ventimiglia’s breakout role came on Gilmore Girls in the early 2000s when he played bad boy Jess Mariano (the irony is not lost on us). His character dated Rory Gilmore during season 3 of the series, and he returned to reprise his role in Gilmore Girl: A Year in the Life. On-screen romance wasn’t all there was between Ventimiglia and his co-star, Alexis Bledel.

Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel | Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia dated Bladel for several years before calling it quits. The duo began dating in 2002, right around the time Ventimiglia began appearing in Gilmore Girls. They split in 2006. Bledel went on to marry and later divorce Mad Men star Vincent Kartheiser. Bledel played the mistress of Kartheiser’s character, Pete Campbell. The couple share one child.

The actor dated another co-star right after

Following his breakup with Bledel, Milo Ventimiglia moved on and dated another co-star. In 2007, he was spotted with Hayden Panettiere. The couple co-starred on Heroes. The relationship lasted two years, with the duo confirming their split in 2009.

In an interview with People, Ventimiglia said he’d never date a co-star again and how work and relationships, especially when intertwined, tend to wear on people. Ventimiglia and Panettiere’s relationship was pretty controversial. She was just 18 when they started seeing each other. He was closing in on 30 at the time.

Milo Ventimiglia and Hayden Panetierre | Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Panettiere has been engaged and called off that engagement in the years since her romance with Ventimiglia. She also made headlines in recent years for a seemingly toxic relationship with Brian Hickerson. According to Page Six, Hickerson has several domestic violence arrests to his name.

After ending things with Panettiere, Ventimiglia worked hard at keeping his private life private. He was seen out and about with a few women over the years but stopped talking about his romances. It likely helped that he seemed to gravitate toward women who weren’t exactly in the public eye following his two high-profile romances.

According to PopSugar, he dated a talent agent named Isabella Brewster in 2010. Ventimiglia never confirmed the relationship. In 2016, he started dating a marketing coordinator named Kelly Egarian. They appeared to date for more than a year before they were no longer spotted together. Ventimiglia and his wife, Jarah Mariano, a model, have kept things especially low-key. It is unclear how they met, how long they were together before tying the knot, or exactly when their ceremony was held.