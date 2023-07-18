Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine are back this August with an all-new season of their HGTV renovation series 'Good Bones.'

Get ready for more mother-daughter renovation fun. Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom Karen E. Laine are coming back to HGTV with a new season of their hit series Good Bones. And the new episodes will arrive sooner than you may think.

When is ‘Good Bones’ coming back in 2023?

New episodes of Good Bones last aired in December 2022. But that wasn’t the end of the show. Mina and Karen were soon back to filming, which wrapped up in June 2023.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the new episodes. Good Bones Season 8 will premiere August 15 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. The new season will have 10, hour-long episodes. Mina, a real estate agent, and Karen, a lawyer, will continue to buy dilapidated properties in Indianapolis, tear them down to the studs, and turn them into beautiful family homes. Mina will also tackle two big projects for her siblings, as she helps her sister Kelsy and brother Tad reimagine their new homes. Meanwhile, the rest of the Good Bones crew take on a slew of new renovation projects.

In the premiere episode, Mina, Karen, and their team will take on a big project: renovating a junk-filled duplex (complete with an attic space and a basement) located in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood. In order to turn a profit, Mina will transform the attic into a rental income unit for the new homeowners by adding bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living room, all with a modern touch.

Mina Starsiak Hawk says ‘Good Bones’ Season 8 will feature ‘epic transformations’

In a June 2023 Instagram post, Mina shared that she and her mom had finished filming and teased what was to come in season 8.

“It’s been a long, busy reveal season, but we CANNOT wait for you to see all the epic transformations, fun projects, and stunning interior designs that are coming this season!” she wrote.

Though Good Bones has been airing for several years, Mina is still finding ways to keep her designs fresh. In an interview with Indianapolis Monthly ahead of the season 7 finale, she said people can expect bigger and bolder looks in future renovations.

“The plans we’re working on now, we have a lot of really cool floor installs, like basketweave patterns and herringbones. I grew up with parquet floors, and people hated them for a while. Now they’re coming back,” she said. “I love it, because I’m like a grandma at heart. Patterns, bold wallpapers, bold finishes. I love that it’s all back around now.”

