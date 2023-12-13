Kids asked Mara Wilson the expected question about Kriss Kringle actor Sir Richard Attenborough during filming of 'Miracle on 34th Street.'

Is he really Santa? That’s the question actor Mara Wilson fielded about her co-star, Sir Richard Attenborough, over and over while filming the ‘90s remake of the classic Christmas movie Miracle on 34th Street. Wilson’s response, which she later revealed, was to give the “polite” answer.

Sir Richard Attenborough ‘really’ felt ‘like Santa Claus’ to Mara Wilson

Although her character, Susan Walker, didn’t believe in Santa Claus, Wilson herself got Santa vibes from Attenborough. The former child star told Entertainment Weekly that as a child on set, the late actor, who died in 2014 at the age of 90, felt like Santa to her.

Recalling how “lovely” and “fun” Attenborough was to work with, Wilson shared that “he really did feel like Santa Claus” to her.

“He was so kind,” she added. “He made it a really fun movie to work on — even though it was kind of ridiculous to be wearing three layers all the time in the Chicago spring.”

The film, which premiered in 1994, followed the original Miracle on 34th Street storyline with a dazzling performance by Attenborough’s Kriss Kringle as a Thanksgiving Day parade Santa who had to defend his authenticity in court.

Mara didn’t believe in Santa while filming ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ but told kids Richard Attenborough was the real deal

In the same interview, Wilson, who no longer acts, revealed she had lots of kids on the Miracle on 34th Street set asking her if Attenborough was really Santa.

Like her character, she shared she didn’t believe in Santa Claus. However, she didn’t share her thoughts on the subject with inquiring kids.

“There were so many other kids around, too,” she said of the Illinois set. “I didn’t actually believe in Santa, because I was raised Jewish. But if [the other kids] asked me about it, I would be polite and just say, ‘Yes, sure, that’s Santa Claus.’”

Wilson also found it “pretty funny” to be “asked all the time if I believe in Santa Claus” while promoting the film in different cities around the world.

Where to watch ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ in December 2023

Talk of Miracle on 34th Street inspire a viewing of the 1994 remake? Or the original 1947 film? Both versions are available to stream this holiday season.

First up is 1994’s Miracle on 34th Street. The John Hughes rendition, directed by Les Mayfield, is streaming on Hulu — no premium subscription or add-ons are necessary.

Don’t have Hulu? It’s a minor Christmas miracle because other popular streaming services also have the title. They include Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. (Netflix subscribers get the proverbial coal in the stocking with no access to 1994’s Miracle on 34th Street.)

As for the black-and-white version starring young Natalie Wood as Susan, 1947’s classic Miracle on 34th Street is also available to stream on Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. As an added bonus, both Miracle on 34th Street films are streaming on AMC+ and Philo with a subscription.

Another option is to catch the movies on TV during periodic airings throughout the holiday season.