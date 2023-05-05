Miranda Lambert’s Cookbook ‘Ya’ll Eat yet?’ Includes Never-Before-Heard Stories From the Singer’s Life

Country singer Miranda Lambert’s new cookbook, Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen, came out on April 25, 2003. In addition to sharing recipes, Lambert also shares stories from her life. She calls it “a lifestyle book” rather than a straight cookbook. Here’s what the Palomino singer has to say about her latest project.

Miranda Lambert | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Ya’ll Eat Yet?’ is part cookbook, part memoir

In a recent interview with “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? On HBO Max and CNN,” Lambert described her new book as “a lifestyle book.”

“It’s kind of a book about sisterhood, and stories of how I grew up and the women that surrounded me and kind of made me the woman I am today,” she said.

Lambert says it just made sense for her to include stories about her life and family in Ya’ll Eat Yet? because cooking has always been such a family affair for the Lambert family — “I think it is for a lot of families, but especially ours,” she said.

Miranda Lambert’s mom’s meatloaf inspired the cookbook

Lambert says the book is filled with “down home Texas dishes,” including a favorite in the Lambert family, Mom’s meatloaf.

“My mom’s meatloaf is like our staple,” she said. “I mean, it was kind of probably what started this whole process of wanting to put this book out.”

The “House That Built Me” singer goes on to assure that the book is very user-friendly. The recipes aren’t too laborious or intricate.

“The thing about the recipes in this book is they complement the stories that are in the book,” she said. “And they’re very approachable, like we try to make things easy so we can spend less time in the kitchen working and more time together.”

Related Miranda Lambert Says Country Music Awards Are More Welcoming Than Other Award Shows

The ‘Over You’ singer says ‘down home’ is who she is through and through

Just like Ya’ll Eat Yet is “down home” and approachable, so is Lambert. She prefers to be comfortable and casual over playing into the country superstar persona that is sometimes thrust upon her.

“I don’t unfortunately, or fortunately, however you look at it, I don’t really change much,” she said. “Whether I’m the Miranda on the stage or the Miranda sitting right here or just at my farm with my animals and no makeup. I’m kind of the same person. You know, of course, there’s elements of my job where I have to take it up a few notches and be a certain, you know, performer, but my music’s always been honest. And I always kind of keep it real. And this book is a little bit of a journey more into that.”

The “Actin’ Up” singer goes on to say that she’s happy to share a lighter side of herself with Ya’ll Eat Yet?

“I’ve never shown really… some of these memories I’ve never kind of put out there for people,” she said. “And it’s a lot of the fun side of me… A lot of my songs can be pretty somber, and I love a sad country song. So I feel like I’ve been fun through my music [too, sometimes], but this is definitely diving more into that side and how I got where I am.”