Actor/model Dara Tomanovich loves golf but not the womenswear that is currently on the market ... so she created her own line.

Golf clothing is well … golf clothing. Model/actor Dara Tomanovich became a huge fan of the sport but didn’t have a lot of love for the attire.

That’s when she decided that instead of trying to make existing lines work for her, she’d create a female-first sportswear line.

“The inspiration comes from realizing I absolutely had nothing to wear,” she shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “There is no ‘uniform’ in female golf, just regulations for proper attire. Patterns are not my ‘thing’ and truthfully ‘men’s golf clothing’ can be quite sleek and there was nothing remotely close out there to ‘match’ that for women. I did a lot of ‘due diligence’ and created a binder full of name brands for women, mostly designed by men, that had ‘material/ textiles’ manufactured that were quite poor as well as ‘fit’ issues… nothing for my body type.”

Dara Tomanovich loved golf, but not the clothes

The pandemic provided an opportunity for Tomanovich to get into a new passion – playing golf.

Dara Tomanovich | Photo courtesy of Dara Tomanovich

“I was playing golf every day over COVID and I observed, asked pro shops, and realized that e-commerce was booming so I came up with the idea of creating the first-ever Women’s Lux Golf/ Lifestyle Brand curated from the vendors that supply Greyson & Bogner, which is a top brands for men, and voila … Devon Halsey was born.”

Why the name Devon Halsey? “Devon Halsey was a name I made up while I was an actor in Hollywood 20 years ago so that people didn’t know where I lived as I was starting to get fan mail sent to my home which was concerning for my personal safety,” she explained. “I was a younger girl living in the Hollywood hills alone … it was daunting so I created an alias for my mailbox.”

Dara Tomanovich says she will ‘test my clothes’ too

Tomanovich is the boss now. “I am the founder and CEO of Devon Halsey,” proudly shared. “My background in fashion began with a mom who sews, knits, and crochets clothes for me my entire life and a father who was an immaculate dresser. I have been a model/ actor for 25 years selling other people’s clothes and brands from Paris, London, Italy & New York.”

Her background as a model also gave her a unique perspective on fashion and how to create a clothing line. “Modeling translates into understanding how clothes feel and move. I test my clothes so that I can move comfortably and still look good running off the greens to a lunch or meeting,” she said.

Dara Tomanovich | Photo courtesy of Dara Tomanovich

She added, “I just love and have always appreciated beautiful, timeless clothing design. I felt I was ready to ‘play’ and golf seemed like a great place to start as there was a great need for the product.”

“Nothing makes me feel better than when a client says ‘thank you’ to me for creating something that is both technical & fashionable. They feel good wearing Devon Halsey… they play better golf wearing Devon Halsey as the attention now is directed towards winning!”

Go here for more information about Tomanovich’s line. Her website, http://www.devonhalsey.com will launch soon.