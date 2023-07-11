Get to know more about the woman married to baseball star Mookie Betts, and how long the couple actually dated before they got married.

Markus Lynn Betts better known as Mookie Betts was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 2011 MLB Draft. He was a member of the team in 2018 when the Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Two years later, he was traded to the Dodgers and won a World Series with that club the same year. The outfielder has also made several All-Star appearances and won multiple Golden Glove and Silver Slugger awards.

With all the success he’s had on both coasts fans from all over want to know more about his life off the field. Here’s more about Betts’ wife, Brianna Hammonds, and their family.

Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna Hammonds, attend the ESPYs | Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

How Betts and Hammonds met each other

While some athletes met their significant others in college or even high school, not too many are middle school sweethearts but Betts and Hammonds are. That’s right the couple met before they were even in junior high. As Hammonds explained to Ebony one of her best friends actually liked Mookie first.

“She thought he was cute and I said, ‘Girl go talk to him!’” Hammonds recalled. “She was too scared to talk to him, so I told him, ‘My girlfriend likes you. Will you talk to her?’ … And he kept saying no.”

Mookie though admitted that he had a bit of a crush on Hammonds telling the publication: “I thought Brianna was cute but … I was into my video games and sports. When I finally asked her out, she said she didn’t hear me, but she heard me.”

Mookie Betts kisses his wife Brianna Hammonds | Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Betts contemplated asking her out again the next day.

“I’m thinking, You get one shot. I only have but so much courage, I’m pacing in my room and thinking, I ain’t asking again,” he remembered. “I don’t know what [made] me ask again [but] he said yes and my MySpace status changed.”

When and where the couple got married

Nelly invited Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna on stage during his carnival-themed MLB All-Star afterparty, and dedicated his “Hot In Herre” performance to them ? https://t.co/68yLKWnkhL pic.twitter.com/KYnlu7ebma — TMZ (@TMZ) July 21, 2022

After dating for more than 15 years, the childhood sweethearts got engaged. They tied the knot on Dec. 1. 2021 at the oceanfront Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

More than 200 guests including some of Betts’ teammates attended the wedding. Rappers Nelly and Lil Wayne were also on hand when the couple said “I do.”

Following their nuptials, Betts and Hammonds traveled to Los Cabos, Mexico, for their honeymoon.

How many children they have together

Hammonds has been seen countless times at games cheering her husband on. She has participated in a number of charity events with him as well and today is also a mother to their two children.

Their daughter, Kynlee Ivory Betts, was born in 2018. At the time Betts gushed over how Hammonds is as a mother saying: “I knew she was The One when I watched her love our daughter Kynlee, she showed me that unconditional love is real.”

In December 2022, Betts and Hammonds announced that they were expecting another child together. They welcomed their son, Kaj Lynn Betts, in April 2023.