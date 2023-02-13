How Much Older Is Rihanna Than A$AP Rocky?

A$AP Rocky has dated and been linked to a number of famous women including Kendall Jenner, Iggy Azalea, and Rita Ora. Over the years there were rumblings that the “Peso” artist was romantically involved with Rihanna as well. In 2020, he and the Fenty beauty mogul confirmed that they were dating and have been together since.

Now fans want to know as much as they can about the power couple including how much older Rihanna is than A$AP Rocky and who has the higher net worth. Read on for the answers to those questions and more.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Wakanda Forever premiere | Amy Sussman/WireImage

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s age difference

Rihanna and Rocky are close in age as the “Umbrella” hitmaker is just a few months older than her beau.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born in Barbados on Feb. 20, 1988, to parents Monica and Ronald Fenty. Monica is Afro-Guyanese while Ronald is a Barbadian of African, Irish, English, and Scottish descent. RiRi has two brothers and three half-siblings.

Rakim Athelaston Mayers aka A$AP Rocky was born in New York City on Oct. 3, 1988, making him just seven months and 12 days younger than Rihanna. Like his girlfriend’s family, Rocky’s father was from the island of Barbados. His dad died in 2012. The “Praise the Lord (Da Shine)” artist has one sister. His brother was killed in Harlem when Rocky was 13.

Who has a higher net worth?

When it comes to net worth, Rihanna has Rocky beat in that category as well.

In addition to a successful singing career with numerous hits like “Pon de Replay” and “Only Girl (In the World),” RiRi has also done some acting. Her film credits include Battleship, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Ocean’s 8. Rihanna is also the founder of the makeup and skincare lines Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, and she co-owns the lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. Celebrity Net worth estimates her net worth to be $1.7 billion today.

While Rocky hasn’t reached billionaire status at this time, his net worth is nothing to sneeze at. In addition to his career as a rapper with popular tracks like “Purple Swag” and “F**kin’ Problems” he is also a music producer. And like his partner, Rocky has appeared in a handful of films including Dope and Zoolander 2. According to Celebrity Net Worth, A$AP Rocky is worth a cool $20 million.

When they welcomed their first child together

Rihanna shares a video of her and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. ? pic.twitter.com/0PExHKG10I — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) December 17, 2022

In January 2022, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child together and in May, they welcomed a baby boy.

In December, Rocky spoke about being a father during an interview with Complex and said: “It’s beautiful. Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want. I don’t have time for anything that isn’t priorities. I love it. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man. It’s lit right now. I can’t even describe it.”