Nine months after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, former NFL star Tom Brady reportedly has another famous supermodel in his life.

Reports have been swirling for weeks that Irina Shayk and the seven-time Super Bowl champ are an item. According to multiple media outlets, the two are dating. Here’s more about the pair including their age difference and how Brady’s ex-wife feels about the new romance.

(L): Tom Brady attends ’80 for Brady’ premiere | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, (R): Irina Shayk walks the catwalk at the ‘Runway Icons’ show | Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

Brady and Shayk’s age difference

According to People, Brady and Shayk started talking at the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Italy, which they both attended back in June. A source told the publication they’ve “been in touch for a few weeks.” Brady then decided to invite Shayk to “fly out and meet up in Los Angeles” where they spent the weekend together at his house.

The runway model was born Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova in Yemanzhelinsk, Russia, on Jan. 6, 1986.

The retired quarterback was born in San Mateo, California, on Aug. 3, 1977; making him eight years and five months older than his girlfriend.

Is Gisele Bündchen unhappy about her ex’s relationship with Shayk?

Gisele Bundchen seen arriving at the Met Gala after party at the Zero Bond in New York City | MEGA/GC Images

Since this is the first we’ve heard about Brady moving on after his 13-year marriage with Bündchen ended, some are wondering how his ex-wife feels about his new romance with another model.

An insider told TMZ that Bündchen’s “not happy at all” with the pairing. However, her rep later reached out and told the outlet that’s not the case as she is actually thrilled he is moving on as that helps her heal too.

The statement from the rep read: “Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on.”

Who Shayk dated before Brady

Cristiano Ronaldo with then-girlfriend Irina Shayk at the FIFA Ballon d’Or Gala in 2012 | Alexander Hassenstein – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Like Brady, Shayk has some very famous exes.

Before the NFL GOAT, she was in a relationship with another great footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Shayk and the athlete were together from 2010 to 2014. She reportedly dated musicians Kanye West and Linkin Park’s Rob Bourdon as well.

The supermodel also has a daughter, Lea De Seine, with actor Bradley Cooper. They ended their relationship in 2019.