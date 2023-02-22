‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’: Is the Murdaugh Law Firm Still in Business?

Netflix is getting ready to drop their latest true crime series: Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. The show will tell the true story surrounding the many mysterious deaths tied to Alex Murdaugh and his family.

Murdaugh was part of a prestigious South Carolina law firm at the time of his arrest. Many following the case wonder if the firm is still running following the explosive murder charges.

Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the murders of his wife and son

Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse on Dec. 9, 2022 | Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Murdaugh is currently standing trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul. In 2021, they were found dead on one of the family’s properties, shot multiple times with different weapons.

A few months after their deaths, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division revealed Murdaugh was a person of interest. He was arrested in July 2022 on two charges of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, as Yahoo reports.

Other murders the Murdaugh family are allegedly connected to

It goes back even farther, to 2015.

19-year-old Stephen Smith was found dead on a Hampton County road.

No official suspects have ever been named, but the Murdaugh name comes up in investigative documents 40 timeshttps://t.co/9hEKMMlwy4 — Blair Sabol-Live 5 News (@BlairSabolTV) January 23, 2023

The lawyer and his family have also been involved in several other mysterious deaths. In 2015, reports NBC News, an openly gay classmate of his son Buster, Stephen Smith, was found dead in an apparent hit-and-run.

In 2018, the family’s housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, died after sustaining serious injuries in a fall at the Murdaugh home. Murdaugh allegedly acted suspiciously after her accident. He arrived on the scene before EMTs and claimed the dogs were the reason she fell — something Satterfield later contradicted, as Vox reports.

Murdaugh’s son Paul was set to stand trial shortly before his death in 2021. He had been named in a lawsuit by the family of teen girl Mallory Beach. Beach died in 2019 after an allegedly intoxicated Paul drove the boat he and their friends were on into a bridge.

The well-known South Carolina Murdaugh family first made headlines when 19-year-old Paul Murdaugh was involved in a boat accident that left Mallory Beach dead in 2019.



20/20 examines the case – tonight at 9/8c on @ABC. Stream next day on Hulu. https://t.co/HNjPskHYhW pic.twitter.com/xtDYMQ9SiH — 20/20 (@ABC2020) January 14, 2022

Is Alex Murdaugh’s law firm still open?

In the wake of the accusations leveled against Murdaugh and his high-profile trial, it’s no surprise his former law firm is working to distance itself from their former partner. Murdaugh previously worked for Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick. Today, the law firm is known as Parker Law Group, LLP, as 5 News reports.

Murdaugh didn’t just lose his law firm. In July 2022, the South Carolina Supreme Court officially disbarred the disgraced lawyer. This is quite a blow, considering the Murdaugh family has been working as lawyers for over a century. Murdaugh’s father, grandfather, and great-grandfather served as Hampton County’s elected prosecutors for the last 87 years.

BREAKING: Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm PMPED confirms to me they are suing Murdaugh seeking to recover money stolen from the firm and clients in Murdaugh’s alleged misappropriation of funds from the firm. Statement claims Murdaugh was misappropriating funds for years. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/NFRb6iGrKu — Riley Benson (@RealRileyBenson) October 6, 2021

The other charges Alex Murdaugh faces

Murdaugh’s accusations involve much more than just murder. He is currently facing 106 grand jury criminal charges, including embezzlement, narcotics distribution, tax evasion, money laundering, and a murder-for-hire suicide scheme.

Shortly after the deaths of his wife and son, Murdaugh was shot in the head while changing a tire. He was later accused of staging the shooting with Curtis “Eddie” Smith after his law firm discovered he was stealing money from the business. The drive-by shooting was allegedly so that Murdaugh’s son Buster could collect a $10 million life insurance policy, according to CBS News.