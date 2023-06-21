Larry Myers Jr., who appeared in a 2022 episode of TLC's weight loss reality show 'My 600-lb Life,' died on June 13 at age 49.

Larry Myers, who appeared on a January 2022 episode of TLC’s weight loss series My 600-lb Life, has died at age 49. Myers – a gospel singer known as “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits” – experienced a heart attack at his home in Houston, Texas, on June 13.

Family spokesperson Sonya Hines-Hall confirmed Myers’ death to TMZ. His cousin, Todd Darnell, also shared the news in a June 17 Facebook update.

“It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers. Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits … Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest Challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed,” Darnell wrote.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. In the appeal, Hines-Hall, who is Myers’ god-sister, shared her memories of her late loved one, particularly his passion for music.

“From a small storefront church in his hometown to the big stage of the Apollo theater, Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge,” she wrote. “His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met. As a family we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect.”

In his episode of My 600-lb Life, Larry spoke about his fear that each day might be his last.

“The first thing that comes to my mind when I open my eyes up is I say ‘God, I thank you for another day.’ Because it is a struggle being overweight. And when you get to being super morbidly obese, it’s really a struggle,” he said. “When I go to bed I toss and turn and roll from side to side all night long. Because I fear that I’m not going to wake up.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out to My 600-lb Life producer Megalomedia for a statement on Myers’ death but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The My 600-lb Life episode featuring Myers, “Larry’s Journey,” is available to stream on Max.

Other ‘My 600-lb Life’ cast members who have died

Myers is one of several My 600-lb Life cast members who have died since appearing on the TLC reality show.

Henry Foots died a year after his season 1 episode aired. Sean Milliken, who appeared in season 4, died in 2019. Season 5 stars James King and James L.B. Bonner have also died, as have Lisa Fleming and Renee Biran from season 6 and Coliesa McMillian and Gina Krasley from season 8. Destinee LaShaee, who was the first transgender person to appear on the show, died at age 30 in 2022.

Kelly Mason died while filming her season 7 episode of My 600-lb Life. Robert Buchel experienced a fatal heart attack while filming a season 6 episode of the show.

