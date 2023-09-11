Justin Governale's 'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' journey came to an early end in the show's Sept. 10 episode, when he was medically evacuated.

Justin Governale battled hunger, thirst, and a raging fever during his time on Naked and Afraid: Castaways. As a cast member on the Discovery reality series, he was one of nine people marooned on a deserted island in the Pacific and challenged to survive for 21 days. The experience was intense, but Justin has said he’d do it again in a heartbeat.

Justin Governale was forced to tap out in the latest episode of ‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways’

‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways’ cast member Justin Governale | Discovery via YouTube

Justin, a Marine sniper and MMA fighter from Texas, made his Naked and Afraid debut in season 15. He returned for Naked and Afraid: Castaways, where he was teamed up with fellow Naked and Afraid alums Rachel Strohl and Candice Mishler.

Unfortunately, Justin’s latest Naked and Afraid journey didn’t end how he imagined it would. Candice and Rachel both had to be medically evacuated due to illness or injury, and Justin teamed up with Kerra Bennett and Na’im McKee. But soon after joining the group, Justin’s health took a dramatic turn for the worse. After suffering from diarrhea and a high fever for several days, the show’s medic declared he needed to be medically evacuated, over Justin’s strong objections.

“I really don’t want to leave,” he said to the medic in the show’s Sept. 10 episode. “I can stay man. I know I can.”

“Justin, at this point, your body can’t,” she replied. “I know mentally you’re checked in and ready to go. But your body is fighting something that it can’t fight off on its own.”

Justin says he’d definitely sign on for another ‘Naked and Afraid’ challenge

Ultimately, Justin lasted 16 days on Naked and Afraid: Castaways. While he didn’t hit his goal of making it the full 21 days, it doesn’t sound like he regrets his experience. In an interview with Good Morning Texas (via WFAA) conducted before his final episode aired, he said the difficulties of his latest Naked and Afraid experience wouldn’t dissuade him from returning to the show.

“Of course [I’d do it again],” he said. “100%.”

“I’m not even wearing pants right now,” he joked. “I’m ready to go.”

Justin also weighed in on whether his experience in the military and as a mixed martial arts fighter helped him on Naked and Afraid. While he said that his training in jiu-jitsu helped put him on a path to being on the show, he suggested that one didn’t need to be a serious athlete to give Naked and Afraid a shot.

“Everybody tells me, ‘This is so crazy that you’re able to do out and do this. What makes you want to go out and do this?’” he said. “We’re all human. We’re all capable.”

The season finale of Naked and Afraid: Castaways airs Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery. Episodes also stream on Max and discovery+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.