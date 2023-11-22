Sixteen holiday-themed specials will fill the days between Thanksgiving and Christmas on the Peacock network.

NBC promises to deliver a star-studded holiday extravaganza in 2023. From Cher to Graceland, Barry Manilow to Dolly Parton, and everything in between, here is what is scheduled on the peacock network to deliver holiday cheer during the most wonderful time of the year.

Both old and new favorites dot the NBC schedule over the next several weeks

Viewers can look forward to the return of their favorite holiday specials on NBC. These include the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Christmas in Rockefeller Center. New specials include Christmas at the Opry, hosted by Wynonna Judd, and Christmas at Graceland.

“We take enormous pride in delivering a plethora of heartwarming specials during the holidays that families can enjoy,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials NBCUniversal Media Group.

“From the Thanksgiving parade to the tree lighting to our musical events. These programs symbolize our company’s commitment to bringing the country together and celebrating one another.” Here’s what viewers can look forward to this holiday season.

The fun begins just before Thanksgiving and runs through the end of November

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons from the 2022 parade | Noam Galai/Getty Images

Holiday programming begins the day before Thanksgiving. These shows usher in the season of thanks and giving for NBC viewers.

The fun begins on November 22 with the all-new Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade at 8 pm EST. This episode gives a sneak peek at the stories behind the floats, balloons, and bands featured in the 2023 parade. A two-hour special from the late-night comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live will follow this show.

On Thursday, November 23, beginning at 8:30 am, the iconic parade kicks off a half-hour earlier than its usual 9 a.m. time slot. It will take the magic of the New York holiday season nationwide with an array of balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrities including Cher, and, of course, the arrival of Santa Claus.

The National Dog Show, Presented by Purina, returns to NBC at noon on Thanksgiving Day. This turkey day tradition is hosted by former Seinfeld star John O’Hurley, expert analyst David Frei, and Mary Carillo.

A dazzling display of music stars, surprises, and, of course, the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes are the stars of Christmas in Rockefeller Center. Beginning Wednesday, November 29 at 8 pm and hosted by Kelly Clarkson,

the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree returns for its 91st holiday season.

For the first time, Elvis Presley fans will celebrate the king of rock and roll inside his Graceland home. On November 29 at 10 pm EST, music’s biggest stars will celebrate Elvis’s favorite holiday and legacy from Memphis, TN. Finally, the animated favorites How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Shrek the Halls return on November 30, beginning at 8 pm EST to wrap up the month.

December is a star-studded month as the holiday season gets in full swing

Throughout December 2023, NBC delivers the stars in a series of holiday specials. Kicking it all off is Blake Shelton, who hosts Blake Shelton’s Holiday Bartacular, Featuring Ice T, on December 4 at 10 pm EST. The duo will compete in larger-than-life bar games with a holiday twist, including Merry Axe-Mas, Doodle All the Way, Little Drummer Boy (and Girl), Reindeer Games, and Christmas Carol-okie.

On December 7, Christmas at the Opry debuts at 8 pm EST. This special features the best and brightest voices in country music and will be hosted by Wynonna Judd from Nashville, TN.

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas debuts three days later on December 11 at 10 p.m. EST. He will play holiday favorites and his greatest hits, “Copacabana,” “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” and “Looks Like We Made It.”

On December 14, beginning at 8 p.m., Saturday Night Live rolls out their version of holiday cheer with A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special. One day later, the movie Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors tells the story of the country legend’s remarkable upbringing in the Smokey Mountains of Tennessee.

Dolly Parton fans will also see the music legend in two other specials, airing one day apart. First, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas debuts on December 21 at 9 pm EST, followed by Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love on December 22 at 8 pm EST.

NBC airs holiday classics on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

A scene still from the Christmas classic movie, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ | FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

The movie classic It’s a Wonderful Life returns to the Peacock network on December 24, beginning at 8 pm EST. After the local news, Christmas Eve Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome will be led by Pope Francis beginning at 11:30 p.m.

Finally, Jim Carrey’s version of the cartoon classic takes center stage in How The Grinch Stole Christmas. This 2000 holiday movie favorite airs on December 25, beginning at 8:30 pm.

The complete lineup of NBC’s holiday schedule can be found on NBC.com.