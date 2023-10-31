Hallmark Channel is getting into the holiday spirit this November with new movies starring Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, and more.

Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” is back. The yearly celebration of romance and holiday cheer kicked off on Oct. 20 with the premiere of a new movie with When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry. And in November, it’s all Christmas, all the time at Hallmark, with 16 new movies starring some of the network’s biggest stars, including Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes. New movies premiere on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights throughout the month. Keep reading for our rundown of the must-watch premieres and the complete Hallmark movie schedule for November 2023.

Tyler Hynes stars in ‘Never Been Chris’d’

Love triangles aren’t always popular with Hallmark audiences (see When Calls the Heart). But they might make an exception for one involving fan-favorite actor Tyler Hynes. In Never Been Chris’d, Hynes plays Chris Silver, the shared high school crush of best friends and business partners Naomi (Janel Parrish) and Liz (Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes). When Naomi and Liz return home for the holidays and reconnect with Chris Silver (Tyler Hynes), it leads to a love triangle between the two BFFs and the guy they both like. The situation forces Naomi and Liz to take stock of their lives and find the value in their friendship.

Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf reunite for ‘A Merry Scottish Christmas’

Party of Five alums Scott Wolf and Lacey Chabert play a new brother-sister duo in Hallmark’s A Merry Scottish Christmas. Estranged siblings Lindsey (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) reunite for the first time in years to celebrate the holidays at their mother’s childhood home in Scotland. Lindsey and Brad fall in love with the town and its idyllic castle, but they’re thrown for a loop when their mom reveals a major family secret.

A Merry Scottish Christmas is the first of two new Hallmark Christmas movies starring Chabert that premiere this November. The other is Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, a sequel to last year’s Haul Out the Holly airing over Thanksgiving weekend.

Hallmark goes back to the 1940s in ‘A Biltmore Christmas’

One of the most iconic houses in America – North Carolina’s Biltmore Estate – plays a starring role in A Biltmore Christmas. Bethany Joy Lenz plays a screenwriter hired to pen the script for a remake of old Hollywood movie called His Merry Wife! In search of inspiration, she heads to the Biltmore, where she unwittingly stumbles back in time – and onto the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! She connects with the film’s star Jack Huston (Kristoffer Polaha), but could her appearance in the past set off a chain of events that put the future in jeopardy?

Hallmark’s full ‘Counting to Christmas’ movie schedule for November 2023

Corey Sevier, Cindy Busby Credit: ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy Johnson Production Group

Here’s the full Hallmark movie schedule for November 2023:

Friday, Nov. 3: Flipping for Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 4: Never Been Chris’d

Sunday, Nov. 5: The Santa Summit

Friday, Nov 10: Everything Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 11: Christmas Island

Sunday, Nov. 12: A Heidelberg Holiday

Friday, Nov. 17: Navigating Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 18: A Merry Scottish Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 19: Holiday Hotline

Thursday, Nov 23: Catch Me If You Claus

Friday, Nov. 24: Letters to Santa (at 6 p.m. ET) and Holiday Road

Saturday, Nov. 25: Christmas in Notting Hill (at 6 p.m. ET) and Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

Sunday, Nov. 26: Our Christmas Mural (at 6 p.m. ET) and A Biltmore Christmas

All movies air at 8 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted.

