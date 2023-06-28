The former 'Party of Five' co-stars will play siblings in 'A Merry Scottish Christmas,' which is set to air on Hallmark Channel later in 2023.

It’s a Party of Five reunion. Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf, who played siblings on the Fox family drama, will share the screen again in a 2023 Hallmark Channel Christmas movie. It’s the first time the pair have worked together since Party of Five ended its run in 2000.

Lacey Chabert teases reunion with her ‘Party of Five’ co-star

Chabert and Wolf will star in A Merry Scottish Christmas. It will air later this year as part of Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” celebration.

In an Instagram post, Chabert said the chance to work with Wolf again was “a dream come true!”

“I’m so thrilled to be reuniting with one of my dearest friends [Scott Wolf] for a very special [Hallmark Channel] #CountdownToChristmas movie!” she wrote. “We are having so much fun filming #AMerryScottishChristmas and can’t wait to share it with you this holiday season!”

In a follow-up comment, Chabert clarified that she and Wolf would be playing siblings in the film. That should ease fears of fans who might have been weirded out by the idea of the actors who portrayed Bailey and Claudia Salinger playing love interests.

Wolf said he’s excited to team up with Chabert again more than 20 years after the end of Party of Five.

“Working with Lacey on Party of Five was one of my favorite experiences ever,” he said in a statement. “Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I’m so glad is coming true.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt can’t wait to see Wolf and Chabert’s new movie

‘Party of Five’ stars Matthew Fox, Paula Devicq, Scott Wolf, Lacey Chabert, and Neve Campbell in 1996 | Ron Davis/Getty Images

Party of Five fans are understandably excited to see Chabert and Wolf’s new movie. So is their co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt, who played Bailey’s girlfriend Sarah on the show.

“Omg! Yes!!! Party of two,” she wrote in response to Chabert’s post.

A Merry Scottish Christmas will follow Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf), estranged siblings who visit Scotland their mother Jo (Fiona Bell) in Scotland at Christmastime. During their trip, a big family secret is revealed, according to Deadline.

Chabert is a familiar face on Hallmark Channel. She’s appeared in more than two dozen movies on Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, including the popular Wedding Veil series. Wolf has starred in one Hallmark Channel movie so far. He played a widowed father who falls for a choir director (Kristin Chenoweth) in 2019’s A Christmas Love Story.

Source: Deadline.

