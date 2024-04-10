Wilmer Valderrama said he was 'beyond honored' that 'NCIS' had been renewed for season 22.

The NCIS cast has reason to celebrate. CBS has renewed the show for season 22, it announced on Tuesday.

Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama celebrate ‘NCIS’ Season 22 news

(L-R): Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines and Sean Murray as Timothy McGee in ‘NCIS’ Season 21 | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NCIS Season 22 will premiere in the fall of 2024. The police procedural debuted in 2003 and is one of the longest-running scripted primetime dramas currently airing on TV.

Several of the show’s stars took to social media to cheer the renewal and thank fans for their support.

“We are beyond honored that you continue to invite us into your living rooms! Season 22 officially a GO!” wrote Wilmer Valderrama on Instagram. “And thanks to you all our incredible fans from around the WORLD! To our crew and cast, we get to dance together again! CBS and CBS Studios here’s to more bad guy catching!”

“Thanks to everyone for continuing to stick with us… thanks to an incredible crew for helping make all this happen,” Sean Murray wrote on Instagram.

Brian Dietzen promised that NCIS would continue to deliver memorable moments in its upcoming season.

“The 22nd year promises to be something special,” he wrote on Instagram. “Action, humor, heart, and all the twists and turns you’ve come to expect from this group.”

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ has not yet been renewed for season 4

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ | Karen Neal/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

While NCIS will be back for another season, CBS has not yet made a decision about whether to renew NCIS: Hawai’i for season 4. In a March 2024 interview with Deadline, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach kept things vague when asked about the future of the series.

“It’s still only March, and we haven’t made all of our deals and decision-making so it’s a little early to officially confirm anything,” she said.

Series star Vanessa Lachey has hinted that NCIS: Hawai’i still had plenty of stories to tell.

“Every time I get a script I know it’s going to be something that I’m going to have to live up to and that excites me,” she told ET in February.

“I think that that’s why this team is so great at what they do; they don’t get complacent,” she said. “… They want to keep bringing it to the fans, and they want to keep reinventing it, and they want to keep evolving it. I mean, we brought Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) to Hawai’i. Who knows what’s gonna happen next! That’s what I love about it.”

The 1,000th episode in the ‘NCIS’ franchise airs April 15

As fans wait for news about NCIS: Hawai’i Season 4, they can look forward to a milestone NCIS event. The 1,000th episode in the franchise will air Monday, April 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

In “A Thousand Yards,” the NCIS team comes under attack from a mysterious enemy from the past. Meanwhile, Vance (Rocky Carroll) tries to mend fences with his son by explaining why he’s chosen to stay with NCIS despite the dangers of the job.

To celebrate the special episode, NCIS will also take over Pluto TV’s “More TV Drama” channel on Monday, April 15, including a special block curated by Dietzen and fellow NCIS cast member Diona Reasonover. Dietzen and Reasonover will also live tweet with fans about their favorite episodes on X starting at 7 p.m. ET.

