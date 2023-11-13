The months-long actors' strike is over, and CBS has set return dates for both 'NCIS' and the spinoff 'NCIS: Hawai'i.'

The long NCIS hiatus is finally coming to an end. With the writers’ and actors’ strikes now resolved, CBS has confirmed a premiere date for season 21 of the military police procedural. Plus, we also know when spinoff series NCIS: Hawai’i will return.

‘NCIS’ Season 21 premieres Feb. 12

Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres in ‘NCIS’ Season 20 | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NCIS Season 21 will premiere on Monday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

“Couldn’t be happier! Can’t wait to get back to work!” NCIS star Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer, wrote on X after the end of the months-long SAG-AFTRA strike was announced. He also confirmed that the new season would honor the late David McCallum, who died in September at age 90. He’d played Chief Medical Examiner Donald “Ducky” Mallard since the show’s first season.

What to expect from the new season of ‘NCIS’

As of now, CBS has not revealed an episode title or synopsis for the NCIS Season 21 premiere. However, the new season will presumably pick up after the season 20 finale cliffhanger. In “Black Sky,” an undercover Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and the rest of the NCIS team foiled a Russian terrorist plot. Torres’ cover had him behind bars, where he crossed paths with a young inmate who insisted he’d been framed for fraud. That inmate also received a visit from a mysterious man (Al Sapienza) with a surprising – and unexplained – connection to Torres.

“I found him, sis. You know who I’m talking about. The bastard’s still alive. And he’s still doing it,” he said during a phone call with his sister.

The episode ended with Torres waiting in the mystery man’s house. The man recognized Torres, whom he called “Nicky,” and revealed he also knew the agent’s mom and sister. He claimed he’d changed, but Torres wasn’t convinced. He picked up a gun and delivered a chilling message, telling the man that he wanted to “watch you die.”

Is Torres really about to commit cold-blooded murder? Hopefully, we’ll get answer answers when NCIS returns in 2024.

‘NCIS’ Hawai’i’ Season 3 also premieres Feb. 12

Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler and Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ | CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The NCIS Season 21 premiere will be followed by the premiere of NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 at 10 p.m. ET on Feb. 12. The new season will feature the return of LL Cool J to the NCIS franchise. The Sam Hanna actor made a surprise cameo in the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 finale and will appear in multiple season 3 episodes as a guest star.

In an interview with ET, NCIS: Hawai’i star Noah Mills said he expected to be back at work on new episodes by early December, and he couldn’t wait.

“Everybody’s really excited,” he said. “And just super grateful to be able to go back to this fantastic job. NCIS Hawai’i, that’s my fam. Right now, I miss my castmates, miss making the TV, the episodes. I know we have amazing stuff written for the season. Time to not leave the fans hanging. Get some episodes out.”

