David McCallum’s foray into the music industry will forever have the ‘NCIS’ star attached to one of Dr. Dre’s biggest hits.

David McCallum, renowned for his roles in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and NCIS, holds a unique distinction in the music industry. Beyond his celebrated acting career, McCallum’s creative endeavors struck a chord in the realm of hip-hop.

His unexpected link to Dr. Dre’s prominent hit underscores a multifaceted talent. McCallum’s musical influence, born in the swinging ’60s, resonates with contemporary beats, showcasing the enduring impact of his artistic legacy.

David McCallum inspired one of Dr. Dre’s most popular songs

McCallum enjoyed a storied career in entertainment. He graced television in the iconic series The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and NCIS. He also captivated Broadway audiences and featured in classic films such as The Great Escape from 1963.

Beyond his acting prowess, McCallum was a skilled musician whose work resonated across generations.

His musical genius extended well beyond his on-screen fame, notably influencing the hip-hop realm. In the blossoming period of his acting journey during the ’60s, McCallum also explored music production.

According to Biography, McCallum’s work resulted in albums that highlighted his instrumental flair. His track “The Edge” would later underpin the infectious beat of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s 1999 hit “The Next Episode.”

McCallum’s legacy intertwined with music history in a way few actors have, leaving an indelible mark not just on television and film but also in the world of hip-hop beats.

A closer look at the late ‘NCIS’ star’s musical history

McCallum came into the world in 1933, hailing from a Glaswegian clan deeply rooted in musical tradition.

His mother, Dorothy Dorman, played the cello, while his father, David McCallum Sr., took the reins of the London Philharmonic as the conductor from 1936.

As a young child, David took to the oboe when he was between six and seven years old.

McCallum once reflected on the constant presence of music in his childhood, particularly his father’s persistent violin rehearsals. It seemed predetermined that he would inherit the family’s musical legacy.

The future actor’s foray into music was further cemented by his musical education secured through a scholarship at University College School in London.

Yet, despite this immersive musical environment, it was the allure of acting that captured McCallum’s imagination. His first taste of the stage came in a local production, where he portrayed The Little Prince in Shakespeare’s King John.

How David McCallum’s musical inspiration lives on

Over the course of his career, McCallum produced four albums of instrumental melodies under the Capitol Records label, collaborating with producer David Axelrod from 1966 to 1967.

Of these tracks, “The Edge” would rise to prominence, serving as the foundation for countless music samples in the years to follow.

Its most significant use came in 1999 with the song “The Next Episode,” which brought McCallum’s melody to a new audience.

This particular track soared to the 23rd spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It has been streamed almost 874 million times on Spotify and has maintained its presence in the cultural zeitgeist.

With its use in 43 different songs by various artists, including John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, and Kevin Federline, “The Edge” has left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Its original form also graced the soundtrack of the widely praised 2017 movie Baby Driver, further cementing its status in entertainment.