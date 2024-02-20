'Sin City Murders' looks beyond the glitz and glam of Las Vegas to explore the city's seedy underbelly. 'Kill or Be Killed' examines cases where the killer claims self-defense.

Oxygen True Crime is adding to its chilling lineup of addictive true crime shows.

Sin City Murders digs beneath the glitz and glam of Las Vegas to explore true stories of homicide in the city’s dark underbelly. It premieres Feb. 25.

Kill or Be Killed examines complex murder cases where the line between right and wrong gets blurry when the killer claims self-defense. It debuts on March 2 after a new episode of Cold Justice.

‘Sin City Murders’ premieres Feb. 25

Every year, millions of people descend on Las Vegas to try their luck at the city’s casinos or take in a show. But there’s a more sinister side of the city that most tourists never see.

Sin City Murders looks at cases from Nevada’s largest city, from a greed-motivated murder in the heart of the strip to a missing influencer discovered encased in a desert tomb. In each hour-long episode, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigators – who have one of the highest solve rates in the U.S. – provide first-hand accounts of their efforts to solve each crime, while family members open up about lost loved ones and their search for justice.

In the series premiere, an ambitious dancer at the Luxor Hotel vanishes after missing an important rehearsal. Police investigate an abandoned car, security video, and backstage trysts before making a disturbing discovery that shakes the close-knit Vegas dance community. In episode 2, detectives hunt for clues after a rising rapper is gunned down outside a Las Vegas hot spot. But in a city that likes to keep its secrets, will detectives be able to find the truth about these and other crimes?

Sin City Murders premieres Sunday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Kill or Be Killed’ premieres March 2

Was it self-defense or cold-blooded murder? Kill or Be Killed unpacks complex homicides where the murderer claims they had no choice but to kill. But these cases are rarely cut-and-dried. In each episode, law enforcement, prosecutors, and defense attorneys try to unravel the truth as the case builds to a verdict of guilty or innocent. Meanwhile, those close to both the victim and the perpetrator try to navigate the twists and turns of the investigations.

In the series premiere, “Grandma’s Gun,” a teen boy calls 911, claiming his grandmother shot him. But as police investigate, they discover a complicated family beset by generational conflict. A jury must determine who is telling the truth. In episode 2, a man fatally shoots his friend after an evening of Christmas shopping. He claims the killing was self-defense. But forensic evidence and witness statements suggest the story is more complicated than it seems. In every episode, viewers will be left wondering if the killing was truly justified or if the self-defense claims are just an attempt to cover up a heinous crime.

Kill or Be Killed premieres Saturday, March 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In addition to the debut of Sin City Murders and Kill or Be Killed, two fan-favorite shows are returning to Oxygen True Crime. A new season of Cold Justice premieres Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes of Snapped: Killer Couples air beginning March 3 at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

