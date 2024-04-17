Everyone seems to have an opinion on Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s divorce. Nist and Turner met on the set of The Golden Bachelor less than a year ago; they married in January 2024 and announced their divorce on Good Morning America on April 12. Since the announcement, several former contestants have offered their opinions. Nick Viall, who appeared on the dating show multiple times over the years, thinks there is far more to the story. He theorizes that the golden bachelor wasn’t all that golden.

Nick Viall is confident that there is more to the golden divorce than we are being told

Nick Viall is outspoken about his opinions on The Bachelor. He is also outspoken about the golden divorce. Shortly after Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner announced that they would be getting divorced, Viall sat down with People to discuss the announcement. He thinks there is more to the story. Viall told the publication he was shocked to see the couple call it quits. He suspects there is a lot the duo isn’t telling fans. Viall theorized that Gerry Turner isn’t as perfect as the series presented him.

Nick Viall | Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for boohoo.com

Viall isn’t satisfied with simply theorizing about the end of the couple’s marriage. In his chat with People, Viall said he is interested in having Nist sit down and chat on his podcast, The Viall Files. He said he’s interested in talking with Nist instead of Turner because he is confident her thoughts on the situation would be more telling.

This isn’t the first time Viall has been critical of Gerry Turner. In December, Viall spoke out against Turner after a scathing article was published in the Hollywood Reporter. The article revealed that Turner started dating shortly after his first wife’s death, treated a live-in girlfriend poorly, and told more than a few fibs on The Golden Bachelor. Viall gave the septuagenarian a side-eye then. He’s doing it again now.

If anyone has a good read on what goes on behind the scenes between contestants, it would be Viall. He is no stranger to Bachelor Nation. Viall first appeared on The Bachelorette in 2014. He returned for the next season in 2015. While Viall wasn’t a winner in love during either appearance, he continued his career on the series. He appeared on Bachelor in Paradise before eventually headlining his own season of The Bachelor.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ fans are suspicious of Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s divorce, too

Viall is not the only person who thinks there is far more to the divorce story than Nist and Turner shared during their Good Morning America interview. Just like Viall, many fans believe Turner is the one who pushed for the divorce and left Nist blindsided. While Nist went along with the interview, she appeared far more bothered by her union’s end than Turner.

Theresa Nist | MEGA/GC Images

Fans took to both Reddit and Twitter to voice their concerns and theorize about Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce. Many fans have been suspicious of Turner since his shocking change of heart following the Fantasy Suites episode. Like Viall’s, their suspicions only grew following the scathing story published in the Hollywood Reporter ahead of the season finale.

Followers have also pointed out that there must be more to the story than they have heard since the couple gave up on their marriage after just a few months. It seems like an odd decision from the duo, who spent decades married to their former partners. Clearly, neither took marriage lightly the first time, so why did they give up so easily this time?

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner of ABC’s ‘The Golden Bacehlor’ | John Fleenor/Disney

For now, it doesn’t look like Nist or Turner will be sharing much more about the end of their marriage with the public. Nist returned to Instagram just once since the announcement to thank fans for the outpouring of love and support. Since his April 12 appearance on Good Morning America, Turner has not posted anything new. Several of Turner’s other love interests from his season of The Golden Bachelor have weighed in on the news, though.