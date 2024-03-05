ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 introduced fans to Maria Georgas. Maria became a fan favorite thanks to her outspoken, quirky nature. Joey Graziadei is extremely attracted to Maria — and he might not be the only one from Bachelor Nation who’s shown interest. Here’s what fans noticed about former Bachelor Nick Viall.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 fans caught Nick Viall unliking old photos of Maria Georgas

Maria Georgas steals the show in The Bachelor Season 28. Her quick wit and bold nature caught Joey Graziadei’s attention from the start, as she’s remained true to herself since the beginning of the season. While drama followed Maria at every turn, Joey hoped to give their romance a shot by bringing her all the way to hometowns.

Not only does Joey really like Maria, but another former Bachelor also took notice. Nick Viall, infamous for getting engaged to Natalie Joy, 18 years his junior, appeared to “like” and “unlike” old photos of Maria on Instagram.

A fan on Reddit posted evidence of Nick “liking” photos of Maria. “An old Bachelor forum had taken notice of this at the time as well and that Nick and Maria mutually followed each other,” the Reddit user posted. “Unfortunately, I didn’t take screenshots originally of all the posts he liked, but there were more, and it spanned a couple years. Nick recently unliked all the pictures he had liked back then.” The user added that the screenshots were taken in late January 2024, so Nick unliked the photos after that.

Other fans had opinions. “Wouldn’t have thought twice about this if they were still liked tbh, but him actively going back to unlike all of them is so bizarre and kind of embarrassing for him,” another fan wrote.

Is Nick Viall still with Natalie Joy?

Former Bachelor Nick Viall may have liked The Bachelor Season 28 cast member Maria Georgas’ old photos on Instagram, but he’s not trying to slide into her DMs. Nick is engaged to Natalie Joy, the woman he’s been dating since 2020. Nick proposed to Natalie in January 2023, and she said yes.

“I just want Natalie to have the wedding of her dreams,” Nick told People in June 2023. “And I want it to be relatively stress-free for both of us. On my show, I get so many questions about the wedding experience, and I certainly hear from people a lot about the stresses and the anxiety that can come with [planning]. So, it’s just really important for us to enjoy this and have this day be a celebration of our relationship and include the people who know us the best.”

Nick and Natalie welcomed their first baby in February 2024. While they haven’t walked down the aisle yet, they’re still going strong through the year.

Could Maria Georgas be the next lead of ‘The Bachelorette’?

Joey Graziadei adores Maria Georgas in The Bachelor Season 28 — but spoilers indicate she doesn’t win. Joey sends her home following meeting her family at hometowns.

So, is there any chance that Maria could be the next lead of The Bachelorette? Typically, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette leads come from the top four contestants from the previous season. Given this information, Maria certainly has a chance, as she makes it to the top four women.

She has stiff competition for Bachelorette, though. Reality Steve released spoilers regarding Joey’s “unprecedented ending” that might set another woman up to become the next lead.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

