ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 6 is here, and Maria Georgas is still in the running for Joey Graziadei’s heart. Maria has been the center of drama this season, though she continues to show her pure, authentic self, which Joey loves. Additionally, she explained the near-death experience she had as a child that also affected her mother. Maria took to social media to share photos of the car accident that almost claimed her and her mom’s life. Here’s what to know.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 star Maria Georgas showed photos of the deadly car accident she survived

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 contestant Maria Georgas and Joey Graziadei | Disney/John Fleenor

The Bachelor Season 28 star Maria Georgas became a fan favorite thanks to her authenticity — and Joey Graziadei adores her bold behavior. While Maria has a fun, adventurous side, she also spoke about the trauma she experienced as a child. She told Joey that she survived a car accident that should’ve left her dead.

“[My mom] and I got into a really, really bad car accident when I was, like, one,” Maria told Joey. “A semi-truck basically fell on top of my mom’s car. It was really bad. It’s crazy to even think about. My car seat was in, like, pieces. I was literally announced dead at the scene. It was in newspapers as a miracle at the time. It was a very scary situation.”

She posted a TikTok about her time on the show, and she shared the newspaper clipping of the accident. The clipping showed the image of the truck turned over on the road on top of Maria’s mother’s car. “That is them trying to get my mom and I out of the car,” she said, drawing attention to a photo of safety personnel working next to the crushed vehicle. “It took my mom a couple of hours for her to get out of the car. … Literally, it says, ‘Mom and baby cheat death in car squashed like a pancake.”

Maria noted that she thanked God “every day” for making it out alive. “Going through something so tragic like that, I can only imagine what my mom went through at the time,” she added.

Maria Georgas is still working on her relationship with her mother after the accident

The Bachelor Season 28 shows Maria Georgas talking about her strained relationship with her mother. Her mother became depressed following the accident and wasn’t around for a lot of Maria’s childhood.

“I’m a little rough around the edges,” she said in the TikTok about the accident. “I know that’s probably not the best thing to say in the Bachelor world. It is because I was raised by my dad and my brothers. I’m just a little bit more tough.”

Maria noted that she “held resentment” against her mom, as she “couldn’t understand” why her mother wasn’t around. However, she’s come a long way through the years. “I am happy that I did share it because it kind of gives background as to why my mom did the things that she did,” she explained in the TikTok.

The Bachelor contestant spoke to Joey Graziadei about her mother. “My mom and I are still a work in progress.” “It’s been so much better. She thought you were so cute, and she’s going to be excited to hopefully meet you.”

She was in another car accident in 2018

Unfortunately, The Bachelor Season 28 star Maria Georgas had another car accident in 2018. The accident brought her to a “really dark place,” especially given what she went through as a baby.

“It brought me to a really dark place,” Maria explained in the TikTok. “… When I was in the moment, I didn’t want to see my friends; I didn’t want to see my family. I felt ugly. I didn’t see what the meaning of life was anymore.”

However, she overcame her difficulties thanks to her understanding friends and family. “That’s why I choose to be as positive as I can every day and be grateful for another day on Earth,” she said.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

