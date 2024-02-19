More women head home in 'The Bachelor' Season 28 Episode 6. Here's what to know about the sixth rose ceremony and additional eliminations.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 6 is here, and fans are ready to see who Joey Graziadei chooses to move forward with. The fifth rose ceremony took place in Marbella, Spain, and Joey sent two women home. Now, his final 10 women move on to Montreal, Canada, and only six move forward. Who heads home? Here are The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers for the sixth rose ceremony.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor 2024 spoilers ahead regarding the sixth rose ceremony.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 spoilers: Who goes home in the 6th rose ceremony?

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 6 features the sixth rose ceremony, and Joey Graziadei only brings six women forward after their trip to Montreal, Canada. Spoilers from Reality Steve note that while four women are eliminated during this episode, only two go home during the rose ceremony. Joey sends Katelyn DeBacker and Lea Cayanan during the sixth rose ceremony.

Lea caught Joey’s attention early after receiving the First Impression Rose. However, she found herself embroiled in drama with Maria Georgas after Sydney Gordon was sent home. As for Katelyn, she didn’t have as strong of a connection with Joey as some of the other women. The midseason trailer shows her crying to Joey. “It’s really hard for me to see your connection with everyone else,” she tells him through tears.

Aside from Lea and Katelyn, Lexi Young and Jess Edwards also head home in this episode. Joey eliminates Jess during the night portion of the group date, and Lexi reportedly self-eliminates, as she doesn’t think she and Joey see eye-to-eye on their future timelines.

Jess Edwards in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Episode 5 | Disney/John Fleenor

According to The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers, the group date in episode 6 includes eight women: Daisy Kent, Jenn Tran, Jess Edwards, Katelyn DeBacker, Kelsey Anderson, Lea Cayanan, Lexi Young, and Rachel Nance. The eight women head out on a scavenger hunt through Old Montreal and play hockey.

A clip from the group date shows the women approaching Joey Graziadei for their date. “I am excited to explore Montreal with Joey … and the seven other women here,” Jess says through gritted teeth.

“I hope to strengthen my and Joey’s connection, get those little moments in the group date that I can,” Kelsey says.

Joey adds that he feels he “might be falling in love” with some of the women on the date, which is encouraging.

Unfortunately, the night portion of the group date doesn’t end well for Jess. In episode 5, she expressed frustration over not having ample time to connect with Joey. Spoilers note that Joey sends her home after the day portion of the Montreal date.

The midseason trailer appears to show Joey’s final moments with Jess. “I feel forgotten,” she says in a voiceover. Then, the trailer shows her crying to Joey and stating, “Did I do something?”

6 women move forward to Alberta, Canada

Only six women remain after the sixth rose ceremony in The Bachelor Season 28. Daisy Kent, Jenn Trann, Kelsey Toussant, Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas, and Rachel Nance move forward to Jasper, Alberta, Canada, in episode 7.

According to spoilers, episode 7 likely doesn’t have a rose ceremony. Joey Graziadei will award women roses on one-on-one and group dates. He’ll then take his final four women to their hometowns in episode 8.

This article was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

