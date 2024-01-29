'The Bachelor' Season 28 features Jess Edwards as the early villain in the competition. How far does she get with Joey Graziadei?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 continues with Joey Graziadei hoping to find the next great love of his life. The premiere showed Joey meeting 32 women — the most women ever in a Bachelor season. One woman stood out to the other contestants for all the wrong seasons. So, how far does Jess Edwards get in the competition? Here’s what to know about the villain of the season.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor 2024 spoilers ahead regarding Jess Edwards.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 spoilers: How far does Jess Edwards get with Joey Graziadei?

The group date in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Episode 2 | Disney/John Fleenor

The Bachelor Season 28 star Joey Graziadei connected with Jess Edwards on night one. According to her ABC bio, she’s a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California, who wants a fairytale romance with Joey. He gave her the first kiss on night one and commented on how he loved her shining personality.

“Jess looks beautiful tonight,” Joey says in the premiere. “She just has this sweetness about her. She’s got this traveler and this love for life inside of her. She’s someone I can see sharing a life with 100%.”

While Jess and Joey hit it off, the other women said they didn’t like Jess gloating over the first kiss. “He is just precious,” Jess tells the other women. “Like, I hope that you all get the chance to talk to him. He is absolutely amazing. And I did get a little smoochy-poo.”

“Wait, what? Did I hear that right?” Taylor Wiens says. “Did she really just tell us all that they kissed? I feel like it was very disrespectful when there were 32 women trying to talk to him. It was awkward, it was uncomfortable, it was weird. I didn’t like it.”

So, how far does Jess get in the competition? According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Joey sends Jess home during the night portion of the group date before the sixth rose ceremony. The group date included Daisy Kent, Jenn Tran, Katelyn DeBacker, Kelsey Anderson, Lea Cayanan, Lexi Young, and Rachel Nance. The women head on a scavenger hunt in Montreal. It’s unclear why Joey sends Jess home, but it may be due to ongoing drama during the season.

Jess Edwards appears to have drama with several women this season

The Bachelor Season 28 premiere showed Jess Edwards and Taylor Wiens starting on the wrong foot. Not only did Jess annoy Taylor by telling a room of contestants about her and Joey Graziadei’s first kiss, but Jess also interrupted Taylor’s quality time with Joey.

Taylor isn’t the only contestant who has beef with Jess. A preview for the group date in episode 2 shows additional drama. As Jess kisses Joey on the date, Lauren Hollinger’s voiceover states, “No one wants to see that.”

“I’ve been feeling some type of way about the other girls,” a voiceover from Jess states as she’s sitting alone by the fire pit.

In the trailer for the season, Maria Georgas and Jess also have issues. “Who the hell are you to tell me that I can’t have time with Joey?” Maria tells Jess during an evening cocktail party. Jess then stands up to confront Maria and calls her a “b****.” Jess leaves the scene in tears.

“I don’t understand what Joey sees in her,” Jess tells the cameras while crying.”

Maria also reaches her breaking point. “I just can’t be in that house anymore,” she says.

We look forward to seeing what else happens between Jess and the other competitors as the season progresses.

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

