'The Bachelor' 2024 premiere features a series of events that fans have never seen. So, what happens?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 is finally here, and Joey Graziadei will take the stage as the lead. Charity Lawson crushed Joey’s heart in the most recent season of The Bachelorette. But Joey’s proving his resilience as the new lead, and we can’t wait to see the cast. According to spoilers, The Bachelor 2024 premiere shows “something that’s never happened” in show’s history. Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor 2024 spoilers ahead regarding episode 1.]

‘The Bachelor’ 2024 spoilers state the premiere shows ‘something that’s never happened’

Cast members in 'The Bachelor' 2024

The Bachelor 2024 spoilers note that the premiere features a series of events that have never happened in any Bachelor Nation show in the past. Spoiler guru Reality Steve spoke about what occurs on his podcast, Daily Roundup. Steve Carbone discusses contestant Lea Cayanan and the mystery card she received from Joey Graziadei during Charity Lawson’s After the Final Rose special. Lea received a card and was told she could not open it until night one.

“We already have Lea; we already have something that’s never happened in the history of the show, which is Lea is going to have a card that she’s going to open up on the first night,” Reality Steve said in September 2023 about Lea from Joey’s season. “And didn’t they tell her she’s going to bring it in the limo, and when she’s standing there with Joey in her limo entrance, that’s when she opens it? We don’t know what that is, but clearly, it’s probably going to be something that’s a first in this franchise as well.”

Reality Steve later spoiled what’s written on the card. “Lea’s letter gave her the opportunity to steal someone’s one-on-one at any point during the season,” he wrote on Instagram. “However, Lea decided against that and threw the letter in the first. She said she felt like she wanted to be chosen by Joey for a one-on-one and not have to steal one from someone else.”

Ultimately, Joey respects Lea’s decision and awards her the First Impression Rose.

Contestant Lea Cayanan says her unique card makes her a ‘target’ for the other women

The Bachelor 2024 contestant Lea Cayanan receives the secret card that allows her to steal a one-on-one date from another contestant. A sneak peek from the season premiere shows the other women commenting on Lea’s card before Lea opens it to see what’s inside.

“Lea’s envelope, I think it’s been really freaking all of us out, because what if it puts her a couple steps ahead?” Maria Georgas said. “So, I am curious to see what it is.”

The other competitors think it’s a date card, but Lea comments that she doesn’t believe it’s a date card.

“We’re all just like, what the heck is this thing?” another contestant says. “Is she going to be able to send somebody home? Is this, like, a guaranteed rose? Like, what is this thing?”

Lea also feels the pressure of the card before she opens up and reveals what’s inside.

“Having the card is definitely driving me crazy,” Lea says. “Everyone’s been speculating and guessing what it could be. And I’m just anxious to open it and see what it is. I’m really nervous. I definitely think it could be a little bit of a target on my back.”

The Bachelor Season 28 premieres on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

