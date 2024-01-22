'The Bachelor' 2024 spoilers are here regarding Joey Graziadei's season. Who does he give the First Impression Rose to? Here's what to know.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see Joey Graziadei as the next lead. Joey was a fan-favorite cast member in Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. And spoilers are here regarding his season premiere. So, who does Joey give the First Impression Rose to? Here are The Bachelor 2024 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor 2024 spoilers ahead regarding episode 1 and the First Impression Rose.]

‘The Bachelor’ 2024 spoilers: Who gets the First Impression Rose?

The Bachelor 2024 spoilers regarding Joey Graziadei’s season are here, and fans are anxious to hear who receives the First Impression Rose. Joey awards the First Impression Rose to the contestant who significantly impacts him on the first night. So, who earns it?

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Lea Cayanan gets the rose. Fans likely remember Lea from Charity Lawson’s After the Final Rose special, as Lea was given a card that she was instructed not to open until the first night of Joey’s season.

“The biggest story of night one was what happened with Lea, the girl who met Joey on the ATFR of Charity’s season and was given a card that she couldn’t open until the night of the limo entrances,” Reality Steve wrote. “Back on Oct. 18th, I spoiled on Instagram that the letter gave her the opportunity to steal someone’s one-on-one at any point during the season. However, Lea decided against that and threw the letter in the fire. She said she felt like she wanted to be chosen by Joey for a one-on-one and not have to steal one from someone else.”

As a result of this move, Joey gives her the First Impression Rose.

Lea Cayanan wants someone ‘family-oriented’ to share a future with

The Bachelor 2024 spoilers indicate that Lea Cayanan is a contestant to watch during Joey Graziadei’s season. She’s from Oahu, Hawaii, but relocated to Los Angeles later. Lea works as an account manager and graduated from Gonzaga University in May 2022. A sneak peek from the season shows the 23-year-old discussing her family and what she wants from a future husband.

“I’m the daughter of two incredibly hard-working parents from the Phillippines,” she says in a Bachelor Nation clip. “I want someone that’s very family-oriented that I can build with as a partner. It’s my turn to find love, and that’s Joey.

Hopefully, Lea matches what Joey wants in a future wife. “I need someone [who’s] outgoing, adventurous [and] just loves life,” the new lead told Extra.

How far does Lea Cayanan get with Joey Graziadei?

‘The Bachelor 2024’ cast member, Lea | Disney/John Fleenor

So, how far does Lea Cayanan, the First Impression Rose recipient, get with Joey Graziadei? According to The Bachelor 2024 spoilers from Reality Steve, she makes it to the top 10, but Joey sends her home during the sixth rose ceremony. The remaining 10 women head to Montreal that week.

While Lea doesn’t win the competition, she makes it reasonably far, which is typical for the contestant who wins the First Impression Rose. We look forward to seeing how Joey’s season shakes out and who ultimately steals his heart.

The Bachelor Season 28 premieres on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.