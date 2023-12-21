Allison and Lauren, sisters from Philadelphia, are among the 32 women competing to win Joey Graziadei's heart on 'The Bachelor' Season 28.

Thirty-two women will compete for Joey Graziadei’s heart on The Bachelor Season 28, which premieres Jan. 22. It’s the biggest cast in the history of the reality show. And for the first time ever, two of the women in the mansion are sisters. Will either Allison or Lauren win Joey’s love? Or will both go home broken-hearted?

Sisters Allison and Lauren join the ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 cast

[L-R] Allison, Lauren | Disney/Richard Middlesworth

On Dec. 20, ABC revealed the women of The Bachelor’s 28th season. The cast includes Lea, a 23-year-old account manager from Hawai’i whom Joey met previously on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose.

This year’s group of Bachelor hopefuls also includes Allison, 26, and her older sister Lauren, 28, who are both from Philadelphia. Allison is a real estate agent who is “ready for her rom-com level love story,” according to her bio. She’s a costume contest champion who loves a fruity gin spritz and getting dressed up for fancy dinners. Her dream guy is loyal, positive, mature, and kind and will give her the fairytale ending she’s always wanted.

Allison’s sister Lauren, 28, is a former punk rocker who is now passionate about her career as a registered nurse. She’s “the total package of brains, beauty, and a hilarious personality,” according to her bio. In her free time, she loves attending group fitness classes and music festivals. She’s also an avid voice texter who finds cleaning therapeutic. Her dream guy is motivated, funny, and makes her feel safe.

On The Bachelor, Lauren and Allison will both be vying for Joey’s attention. It won’t be the first time their romantic lives have become entangled. They’ve dated the same guy before (at different times), an experience that hopefully prepared them for The Bachelor.

An NFL cheerleader and a vintage store owner are also part of ‘The Bachelor’ cast

In addition to Lea, Allison, and Lauren, these 29 other women will be part of The Bachelor Season 28:

Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis

Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York City

Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, B.C.

Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.

Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta

Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.

Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas

Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami,

Jessica “Jess,” 24, an executive assistant from San Diego

Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.

Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans

Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles

Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami

Eleni “Lanie,” 27, a realtor from Philadelphia,

Alexandra “Lexi,” 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta

Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte

Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.

Natalie “Nat,” 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario

Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu

Samantha “Sam,” 31, a CPA from Nashville

Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami

Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville

Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.

Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.

Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.

Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago

Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta

Joey Graziadei is this season’s Bachelor

This season’s Bachelor is Joey Graziadei, 28. The teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Penn. failed to win Charity Lawson’s heart on the latest season of The Bachelorette but his sweet nature made a big impression on viewers.

On The Bachelor, Joey is searching for a caring, outgoing life partner who shares his love of adventure and the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and watching sunsets and just wants someone special with whom to share those moments. This season, Joey will go on a worldwide journey to find love. But will he end up heartbroken again? A teaser promises that the season will end with an “unprecedented, shocking first in Bachelor history.”

“That was crazy,” a tearful Joey says. “I didn’t expect that at all. I can’t think that’s happened before.”

“I don’t even know what to say, I know I gave as much as I could,” he adds. “I’m sick of feeling like this. It feels wrong, but I don’t know what to do.”

The Bachelor Season 28 premieres Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.