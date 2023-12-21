‘The Bachelor’ Season 28: Two Sisters Will Compete for Joey Graziadei’s Heart
Thirty-two women will compete for Joey Graziadei’s heart on The Bachelor Season 28, which premieres Jan. 22. It’s the biggest cast in the history of the reality show. And for the first time ever, two of the women in the mansion are sisters. Will either Allison or Lauren win Joey’s love? Or will both go home broken-hearted?
Sisters Allison and Lauren join the ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 cast
On Dec. 20, ABC revealed the women of The Bachelor’s 28th season. The cast includes Lea, a 23-year-old account manager from Hawai’i whom Joey met previously on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose.
This year’s group of Bachelor hopefuls also includes Allison, 26, and her older sister Lauren, 28, who are both from Philadelphia. Allison is a real estate agent who is “ready for her rom-com level love story,” according to her bio. She’s a costume contest champion who loves a fruity gin spritz and getting dressed up for fancy dinners. Her dream guy is loyal, positive, mature, and kind and will give her the fairytale ending she’s always wanted.
Allison’s sister Lauren, 28, is a former punk rocker who is now passionate about her career as a registered nurse. She’s “the total package of brains, beauty, and a hilarious personality,” according to her bio. In her free time, she loves attending group fitness classes and music festivals. She’s also an avid voice texter who finds cleaning therapeutic. Her dream guy is motivated, funny, and makes her feel safe.
On The Bachelor, Lauren and Allison will both be vying for Joey’s attention. It won’t be the first time their romantic lives have become entangled. They’ve dated the same guy before (at different times), an experience that hopefully prepared them for The Bachelor.
An NFL cheerleader and a vintage store owner are also part of ‘The Bachelor’ cast
In addition to Lea, Allison, and Lauren, these 29 other women will be part of The Bachelor Season 28:
- Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis
- Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York City
- Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, B.C.
- Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.
- Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta
- Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.
- Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas
- Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami,
- Jessica “Jess,” 24, an executive assistant from San Diego
- Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.
- Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio
- Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans
- Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles
- Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami
- Eleni “Lanie,” 27, a realtor from Philadelphia,
- Alexandra “Lexi,” 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta
- Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte
- Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario
- Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Natalie “Nat,” 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario
- Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu
- Samantha “Sam,” 31, a CPA from Nashville
- Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami
- Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville
- Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.
- Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.
- Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.
- Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago
- Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta
Joey Graziadei is this season’s Bachelor
This season’s Bachelor is Joey Graziadei, 28. The teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Penn. failed to win Charity Lawson’s heart on the latest season of The Bachelorette but his sweet nature made a big impression on viewers.
On The Bachelor, Joey is searching for a caring, outgoing life partner who shares his love of adventure and the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and watching sunsets and just wants someone special with whom to share those moments. This season, Joey will go on a worldwide journey to find love. But will he end up heartbroken again? A teaser promises that the season will end with an “unprecedented, shocking first in Bachelor history.”
“That was crazy,” a tearful Joey says. “I didn’t expect that at all. I can’t think that’s happened before.”
“I don’t even know what to say, I know I gave as much as I could,” he adds. “I’m sick of feeling like this. It feels wrong, but I don’t know what to do.”
The Bachelor Season 28 premieres Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.
