'The Bachelor' 2024 star Joey Graziadei sends 10 women home on the first night. Who goes home first? Here are spoilers for the first episode.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 is here, and fans look forward to seeing who Joey Graziadei connects with on his first night as the new lead. Joey was a fan-favorite cast member in Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, as he was kind and honest. So, who does he send home during the first night of his season? Here are The Bachelor 2024 spoilers regarding the first night’s eliminations.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor 2024 spoilers ahead regarding episode 1.]

‘The Bachelor’ 2024 spoilers: Who’s eliminated on night 1?

ABC’s The Bachelor 2024 is finally here, and fans get to see who Joey Graziadei connects with. Joey was a finalist in Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, and they fell deeply in love with each other. Unfortunately for Joey, Charity didn’t choose him during the finale. She got engaged to Dotun Olubeko, leaving Joey heartbroken.

Now, Joey gets a chance to meet the woman of his dreams. The season premiere shows fans all 32 women greeting Joey before entering the Bachelor Mansion. And he sends 10 women packing during the first rose ceremony.

According to Reality Steve’s The Bachelor 2024 spoilers, Joey sends the following women home: Chandler Dewgard, Kayla Rodgers, Kyra Brusch, Lanie Latsios, Natalie Crepeau, Samantha Hale, Samantha Washington, Sandra Rabadi, Talyah Jackson, and Zoe Antona.

The remaining 22 women stay in the house: Allison Hollinger, Autumn Waggoner, Chrissa Perez, Daisy Kent, Edwina Dorbor, Erika Cardenas, Evalin Clark, Jenn Tran, Jessica Edwards, Katelyn DeBacker, Kelsey Anderson, Kelsey Toussant, Lauren Hollinger, Lea Cayanan, Lexi Young, Madina Alam, Maria Georgas, Marlena Haddad, Rachel Nance, Starr Skyler, Sydney Gordon, and Taylor Weins.

These 2 women make a splash on the first night

Jessica Edwards meeting Joey Graziadei | Disney/John Fleenor

The Bachelor 2024 spoilers from night one indicate two women make a huge splash. Lea Cayanan, a contestant who met Joey Graziadei before his season began, receives the First Impression Rose. And Jessica Edwards draws the wrong kind of attention. According to spoilers, Jessica makes it clear that she didn’t come to the show to make friends and goes to extreme lengths to capture Joey’s attention.

Fans likely remember Lea from Charity Lawson’s After the Final Rose special. Lea was given a special card that she couldn’t open until the night of the limo entrances. When she finally opens the card, she sees that it allows her to steal someone’s one-on-one date at any point in the competition. While the card gives Lea an advantage over the other women, she decides to trash it, as she wants Joey to choose her fully. Lea doing away with the benefit shows she has a pure heart, and Joey awards her the First Impression Rose as a result.

As for Jessica, she received a rose during night one, so she was able to make a decent impression on Joey. But Reality Steve’s spoilers suggest she’s the early villain of the season. The spoiler guru noted that Jessica interrupts someone’s time with Joey during the cocktail party in the premiere.

We look forward to seeing how Jessica and Lea do through the rest of The Bachelor Season 28 and if Joey chooses either of them in the end.

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 premieres on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.