'The Bachelor' Season 28 Episode 2 spoilers are in, and the episode includes 1 self-elimination that may shock fans. Here's who heads home.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 2 is here, and fans can’t wait to see who Joey Graziadei connects with early on in the season. The premiere showed 32 women vying for Joey’s love, and he sent 10 of them home. So, who heads home next? Here are The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers for the next episode.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor 2024 spoilers ahead regarding episode 2.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Episode 2 spoilers: Who goes home next?

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 2 shows the 22 remaining women competing for Joey Graziadei. There appear to be a few frontrunners from the premiere, including Jess Edwards, who rubbed several cast members the wrong way after receiving the first kiss of the night. So, who heads home in episode 2?

According to The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers, Joey sends three women home at the second rose ceremony. Erika Cardenas, Marlena Haddad, and Taylor Weins are eliminated. Additionally, one other woman heads home this episode after she self-eliminates. Lauren Hollinger, Allison Hollinger’s sister, sends herself home during the cocktail party after realizing her sister is a better fit for Joey.

Eighteen women advance after the second rose ceremony. The remaining women include Evalin Clark, Jenn Tran, Jess Edwards, Katelyn DeBacker, Kelsey Anderson, Kelsey Toussant, Lea Cayanan, Lexi Young, Madina Alam, Maria Georgas, Rachel Nance, Starr Skyler, Sydney Gordon, Allison Hollinger, Autumn Waggoner, Chrissa Perez, Daisy Kent, and Edwina Dorbor.

Daisy Kent receives the first 1-on-1 of the season

Daisy Kent and Joey Graziadei meet during night 1 of ‘The Bachelor’ | Disney/John Fleenor

The Bachelor Season 28 premiere put the spotlight on Daisy Kent. Daisy has a cochlear implant, though she has yet to tell Joey Graziadei about it. Previews for episode 2 show she’ll likely not tell Joey about the implant on her one-on-one date, which is the first of the season.

A clip from the date shows Daisy and Joey heading to the BeachLife Ranch Festival in Redondo Beach, California. Joey and Daisy have all-access passes to the country music fest, and Daisy says she’s “honestly so stoked” for it.

“I’m feeling great,” Joey says. “I’m just really excited around Daisy right now.”

Daisy and Joey then discuss Daisy’s job transition from software sales to running her non-profit business. “It just helps kids see what makes them different,” she explains. “It can be empowering.”

“I definitely had to do some dancing around my cochlear implant,” she tells the cameras. “And I don’t want to tell him right now because it’s just not the right moment. But, right now, I have a really good feeling about me and Joey.”

A clip shared by Reality Steve on Twitter shows Joey and Daisy dancing on stage during the date. Joey gives Daisy a rose at the end of their evening.

These 2 women receive group date roses

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 2 features two group dates in addition to the one-on-one. The first group date involves Erika Cardenas, Evalin Clark, Jess Edwards, Kelsey Toussant, Lauren Hollinger, Lexi Young, Maria Georgas, Rachel Nance, and Taylor Weins, according to spoilers. Joey Graziadei gives Jess the group date rose, which causes a stir among the other women, as Jess is not well-liked.

As for the second group date, Edwina Dorbor earns it after receiving one-on-one time with Joey. Joey takes Edwina, Allison Hollinger, Autumn Waggoner, Chrissa Perez, Jenn Tran, Katelyn DeBacker, Kelsey Anderson, Madina Alam, Marlena Haddad, and Starr Skyler on a paintball date.

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.