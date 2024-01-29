'The Bachelor' Season 28 star Joey Graziadei says he doesn't currently have a job, and he moved from Hawaii to live with his sister in Philadelphia.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 introduces fans to Joey Graziadei as the newest lead. Joey had his heart broken by Charity Lawson in the previous season of The Bachelorette, and he now returns in the hopes of finding true love. So, where is Joey living now, and what’s his job outside the show? Here’s what he recently admitted about his career and living situation.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 lead Joey Graziadei says he’s living with his sister in Philadelphia

The Bachelor Season 28 lead Joey Graziadei is originally from the Philadelphia area, though fans likely remember him as the tennis instructor living in Hawaii. After graduating from Spring-Ford High School in 2013, he played tennis at West Chester University. He attained a communication and media studies degree while in college, but he pursued tennis after receiving an incredible offer in Hawaii.

Many fans began watching season 28 recalling how Joey lived in Hawaii. However, that’s not where he lives anymore. While speaking on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Joey said he returned from Hawaii to live with his sister in Philadelphia.

“I’m back in Philadelphia area,” Joey told the podcasters. “… My sister married her high school sweetheart and lives just down the street from where we kind of grew up. I’m there. I’m not sleeping on the couch; I’ve got my own room. But, it’s nice. I think there’s so much going on with all of this, I’m moving around so much that it didn’t really make sense before all of it started. I lived in a kind of little studio in Hawaii that was kind of in the woods. And when I came back from The Bachelorette, all of the creatures moved in. I didn’t need to have that happen again.”

He explained how he first ended up in Hawaii

While The Bachelor Season 28 star Joey Graziadei no longer lives in Hawaii, fans are curious about how he ended up there in the first place. He explained on the Chicks in the Office podcast that he has his uncle to thank.

Joey’s Uncle Joe was a teaching tennis professional and introduced Joey to tennis when he was in his early teens. Later, Joey’s uncle was his tennis coach at West Chester University. “I learned how to play and teach at the same time,” Joey said.

Joey then explained that he’d head to Hawaii in the “winters and summers” to stay with his Uncle Joe, who’d help him with his game. Joey started working at the local club and made a relationship with the general manager, though he planned to quit the sport and put it behind him. However, at 22 years old, he was offered the head professional job in Hawaii — and he picked the sport back up to take it. “It’s just hard to say no to that,” he added.

Joey Graziadei admits he’s jobless

Now that The Bachelor Season 28 star, Joey Graziadei, isn’t teaching tennis in Hawaii, what’s he doing for his job? He said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he doesn’t currently have a career.

“My job is, I guess, The Bachelor,” Joey admitted to Jimmy Kimmel.

“That’s the first honest answer I’ve ever gotten from a Bachelor,” Kimmel said. “We all know that their job is The Bachelor, right?”

“It is my current job for the time being,” Joey said. “Let’s just say I’ve been pretty busy with all this stuff going on.”

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

