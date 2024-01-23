'The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei claims he won't give one thing up for any potential relationship. He also shared his approach to dating multiple women while in the spotlight.

On the heels of night one of Joey Graziadei’s debut as The Bachelor, the reality star admits there’s a bedroom dealbreaker he just can’t live without. He said, “They’re going to have to understand” to remain in a union with him.

Joey Graziadei’s 1 surprising dealbreaker when it comes to any relationship

In an interview with GQ, Joey Graziadei admitted that while he doesn’t have any requirements for a potential mate, he does feel there is one dealbreaker within any relationship.

Surprisingly, it has a lot to do with being in bed. Graziadei admitted that there’s just one thing he won’t give up.

“I always say that the person I’m with is just going to have to understand,” he explained his bedroom behavior. “I don’t think I’m a night owl. I don’t think I’m an early bird, either. I think I’m somewhere in between on both of them.”

He continued, “And I like my sleep. So if the person wants to be with me, it’s just something they’re going to have to understand.”

‘The Bachelor’ star’s love life is under a stressful microscope

Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent kiss during night one of season 28 of ‘The Bachelor’ | Disney/John Fleenor

Joey Graziadei’s life is under a stressful microscope as the star of The Bachelor Season 28. However, he finds that there are specific ways stress management can help with feeling overwhelmed both on the show and off-camera.

He told GQ, “I feel the most comfortable just by being outside. So if I feel like there’s a lot of chaos or noise around me, I’ll go for a walk.”

Graziadei will likely need to find a quiet space to collect his thoughts as he navigates learning about the remaining 22 women of his season. Ten were eliminated on night one.

He revealed that when stressed, he will “sit outside and take in some deep breaths and everything around me. I love to golf; I love to surf, as I said. These types of activities just let me clear my head. So de-stressing for me means taking the opportunity to step back and do something I love.”

How will ‘one-woman-man’ Joey Graziadei handle dating multiple women?

In an interview with ABC7 NY, Joey Graziadei reveals that, at heart, he is a one-woman man. Therefore, the thought of dating multiple women at one time remained stressful.

“It’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to find that one woman. But it’s very difficult to go through this process when you feel unnatural through a lot of it,” he said.

Graziadei admitted he’s a “one-woman man” who finds the thought of kissing so many contestants like Daisy Kent, on night one, “weird.” However, he relies on his gut instinct when physically sealing a special moment.

“It’s weird kissing this many women. I would never be in the situation anywhere else, but I just go off the moment and how it feels between the two of us, and that goes however it’s supposed to go,” he revealed.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. It airs the next day on Hulu.