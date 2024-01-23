The tennis instructor has his choice of a record-breaking 32 women as the ABC series debuts its newest installment.

The Bachelor‘s Joey Graziadei faced a second-place finish during Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. However, he didn’t take too much time to lick his wounds before jumping heart-first into season 28 of ABC’s original dating series. Even though he once believed Lawson was his happily ever after, today, Graziadei claims, “My love story isn’t finished.”

Joey Graziadei is ‘really excited’ for a second chance at love as ‘The Bachelor’

Joey Graziadei said he was ready to get down on one knee and propose to Charity Lawson during season 20 of The Bachelorette. However, ultimately, she chose Dotun Olubeko, who proposed in the season finale.

But that doesn’t mean that Graziadei has lost faith in love. He’s looking forward to the future as his journey for a happy ending plays out for Bachelor viewers.

“In that moment, it felt like it was right [with Charity],” Graziadei said to Good Morning America. “We created a great relationship and connection.”

He continued, “However, I’m so happy for her and Dotun. And I’m really excited to get my chance now.”

“I felt like my story wasn’t finished. I felt the most ready in my life to find my person, and to get that opportunity now, I’m just excited.”

Joey Graziadei says starring on ‘The Bachelor’ is a ‘way different experience’

As the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei said handing out roses is a “way different” experience than being on the receiving end of the blooms. His experiences as a contestant give him a different perspective on how the women in his season will feel as each week passes.

“These last couple of years have been really big for me, and I’ve been working on myself,” he said to Good Morning America. “I think that’s most important, to be able to find your person is to be ready yourself, and I feel good.”

“I think the biggest part is it’s supposed to show your personality, and I love it when they do that,” he said. “When I was in their position, I tried to do something very simple because it felt more like me.”

Graziadei continued, “I never would have thought I’d be in this position. I was just a normal dude in Hawaii teaching tennis about a year ago, and how everything’s changed has been amazing.”

This season of ‘The Bachelor’ features the most women in the series’ history

Typically, the number of contestants on each season of The Bachelor is between 25 and 30 women. However, season 28 has the most women in the series’ history at 32.

This season’s contestants feature two sisters from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lauren and Allison Hollinger. Also competing for love are a radiochemist, a mental health therapist, a graphic designer, a guidance counselor, an actor, a paralegal, a realtor, and two nurses.

In the official teaser, host Jesse Palmer says season 28 will be “the most romantic season in Bachelor history.” However, the end of the trailer suggests that the final rose ceremony doesn’t go as planned, and Joey Graziadei could leave the show brokenhearted.

Season 28 of The Bachelor starring Joey Graziadei begins Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It airs the next day on Hulu.