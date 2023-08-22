What are Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko's wedding plans after 'The Bachelorette'? Here's what they're planning so far.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 ended with a beautiful engagement for Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko. Charity and Dotun had fantastic chemistry from the beginning of their journey, and they shared a touching moment when Dotun got down on one knee during the finale. Now, Charity and Dotun are engaged and planning a wedding. What do they have planned so far? Here’s what we know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the finale.]

What are Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko’s wedding plans?

The Bachelorette 2023 stars Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko are officially engaged.

During the finale, Charity had a difficult decision to make. She had to choose between three remarkable men — Dotun, Joey Graziadei, and Aaron Bryant. Charity initially sent Aaron home during hometown week, and while she grew to love him, her love didn’t burn as strongly for Aaron as it did for the other two men. And when it came to Joey, Charity also fell for him, but she knew that Dotun was the man for her. While Joey left the show heartbroken, he has the opportunity to find love again as the star of The Bachelor 2024.

So, what’s next for Charity and Dotun? After they officially got engaged on the show, they expressed how they couldn’t wait for their futures together. This includes marriage, of course. Before marriage happens, Dotun and Charity want to live together.

“We love to be around each other — it’s hard to be apart — so we want to make that happen ASAP,” Dotun told People. “We can’t wait.”

Charity hopes for their engagement to last about a year and a half, putting their wedding in either 2025 or 2026. “We’re not really trying to have a super incredibly 17-year length engagement,” she added. “We obviously came here to find love, and we have successfully done that. So, [we’re] super happy to get our lives started.”

So, where will they have their wedding? Charity said she’s open to having two — one that includes Dotun’s Nigerian culture and one that’s American. “I definitely am open to having two weddings,” Charity stated. “We’ll see what that looks like. But me and Dotun talk a lot about the Nigerian wedding and if ABC will film that one, so we’ll see!”

While speaking to Good Morning America, Dotun and Charity also mentioned that they’re not rushing to plan their wedding but hope to wed very soon. They also said that their marriage could take place in Nigeria.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 couple talked about the moment of their engagement

The Bachelorette 2023 perfectly showed Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko’s love for each other. They expressed their excitement while speaking on Good Morning America.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Dotun said of the engagement. “Obviously, it’s a big shift of just a few months ago of not being engaged. But, it couldn’t have went down better.”

“I’m gonna be very honest — I did black out a little bit,” Charity said of sharing her engagement vows. “His intentionality with how he speaks. Every single word, it has so much weight and so much meaning.”

Dotun then joked that Charity “one-upped” his speech before getting down on one knee. And he expressed profound gratitude over “the forces” that brought him and Charity together, as he didn’t initially feel excited about competing on the show.

“I did not want to do it, but something just kept telling me to do it,” he added.

While Charity and Dotun have a wedding to plan, they also have Charity’s upcoming appearance in Dancing With the Stars to look forward to. Dotun surprised Charity with the exciting news during the After the Final Rose special.

