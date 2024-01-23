Joey Graziadei's journey in 'The Bachelor' Season 28 begins in January 2024. Here are spoilers regarding his final 3 women, according to Reality Steve.

ABC’s The Bachelor 2024 is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see Joey Graziadei’s journey to find love. Joey fell in love with Charity Lawson in The Bachelorette, and she left him heartbroken when she chose Dotun Olubeko in the end. Now, fans watch as Joey falls in love and decides on his future wife. Here are The Bachelor 2024 spoilers regarding the final three women.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor 2024 spoilers ahead regarding the final three women.]

‘The Bachelor’ 2024 spoilers: Here are the final 3 women

‘The Bachelor’ 2024 cast | Disney/Michael Kirchof

The Bachelor 2024 spoilers from Reality Steve are in, and fans can find out who Joey Graziadei’s top three women are before the premiere airs. According to the spoilers, Joey’s final three are Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance. These three women head on overnight dates with Joey before he eliminates one of them.

The Bachelor Nation on ABC YouTube channel posted sneak peeks of a few women before The Bachelor Season 28 premiere. Daisy’s preview shows she’s a 25-year-old account executive from Minnesota with impaired hearing. “I started losing my hearing when I was 17 years old,” she explains in the clip as she’s putting in her hearing aids. “It’s all because I had Lyme disease. I’ve learned how to turn something really difficult into something really positive.”

Kelsey and Rachel’s previews weren’t posted in time for the premiere. But they seem like fantastic partners for Joey based on their bios. Kelsey’s ABC bio notes she’s a 25-year-old project manager from New Orleans, though she spent most of her childhood growing up in Germany. As for Kelsey’s love language, she adores giving gifts.

Rachel’s bio states she’s a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii. She loves her Hawaiian roots and looks forward to connecting with Joey, who also lives in Hawaii. Rachel wants “an honest, gentle, and supportive man” and considers herself “wifey material.” Hopefully, Joey agrees.

The trailer for the season shows drama between contestants and a historic ‘first’ in the finale

The Bachelor 2024 spoilers give fans a clue as to who they should keep an eye out for early on. While Joey Graziadei likely finds love with one of his final three women, the preview shows it’ll be a dramatic ride to the finish line. One clip from the trailer shows contestant Maria Georgas getting into a confrontation with contestant Jess Edwards.

“Who the hell are you to tell me that I can’t have time with Joey?” Maria says. “Grow up.”

Jess rises over Maria to respond. “You need to grow up, b****!” she says.

Another clip shows Joey concerned that “someone is lying” to him on a two-on-one date, and he’s unsure of “which one to believe.” Joey also shares that he worries he might choose a woman who doesn’t “accept him,” as he doesn’t want what happened to him in The Bachelorette to happen again.

Finally, another clip in the teaser shows Lexi Young crying to the camera before telling Joey she doesn’t want to continue in the competition. Joey asks her if she wants to leave, and she tearfully says she does.

As for the finale, the preview says a “shocking first” happens, leaving Joey speechless and upset. “That was crazy,” Joey says through tears on finale day. “I didn’t expect that at all. I can’t think that’s happened before.”

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 premieres on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

