'The Bachelor' Season 28 Episode 2 shows 1 of the sisters self-eliminating during the cocktail party. Which one leaves? Here are spoilers.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 2 is here, and spoilers indicate the drama is already brewing. The premiere showed Joey Graziadei meeting 32 women — the most women ever to compete in one Bachelor season. Shockingly, two of the contestants are sisters. Lauren and Allison Hollinger both greet Joey in the premiere and tell him they’re sisters. But one of them self-eliminates in episode 2, according to The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 2 spoilers ahead.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Episode 2 spoilers: Lauren Hollinger self-eliminates

The group date in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Episode 2 | Disney/John Fleenor

The Bachelor Season 28 premiere showed Joey Graziadei meeting 32 women who hope to become the next great love of his life. Joey made early connections with several ladies, including Daisy Kent, Jess Edwards, and Jenn Tran. And two women made a serious impression on both Joey and the audience.

Lauren and Allison Hollinger joined the season as sisters. Allison is a 26-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Joey lives now. Lauren is two years older than Allison and is a registered nurse in Philly. The two sisters appear to have a competitive spirit regarding men, and they both hope to sweep Joey off his feet.

The first rose ceremony showed Joey giving Allison the first rose and Lauren the last. Fans believe this was likely production’s idea to stir the pot between the sisters. However, fans won’t see the sister rivalry for long. Spoilers from Reality Steve note that Lauren self-eliminates in episode 2.

Lauren goes on the first group date with Erika Cardenas, Evalin Clark, Jess Edwards, Kelsey Toussant, Lexi Young, Maria Georgas, Rachel Nance, and Taylor Weins. While she makes it through the group date, she later leaves during the cocktail party before the rose ceremony. Reality Steve’s spoilers state that she claims she’s not quite feeling her relationship with Joey and knows Allison likes him more.

“She’s made her mind up,” Joey says about Lauren in a clip posted to Instagram. The clip shows Lauren walking away from the mansion and into the vehicle that will take her home. “She’s leaving.”

The other women in the house think the sisters are ‘nuts’ for competing over Joey Graziadei

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 2 spoilers indicate fans won’t hear much about the sisters after Lauren Hollinger self-eliminates. The rest of the cast was likely happy to see one of the sisters go, as they didn’t have the best reaction to the news when Allison and Lauren told them.

“There has been a weird elephant in the room,” Allison tells the other women.

The women in the room were left stunned. One of them asked Allison and Lauren if they ever dated the same guy in the past. Lauren said she and Allison “overlapped” previously.

“I don’t have a sister, but if I did, I just don’t think I could date the same guy,” Lexi says. “Everyone here is thinking the same thing. These girls are nuts. Yeah, it was shocking.”

As for Joey, he figured out Allison and Lauren were sisters before they admitted it. He spoke to them back to back, and they both mentioned having the same background, leading him to come to the wild (but true) conclusion.

“If I was Joey, I would be like, ‘This is kind of weird,'” Autumn said.

While Lauren doesn’t win Joey’s heart in The Bachelor Season 28, there’s also the possibility that fans could see her on Bachelor in Paradise.

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

