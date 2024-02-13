Where does Joey Graziadei travel during his season of 'The Bachelor' Season 28? Here's what to know about the various destinations.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 shows Joey Graziadei traveling the world for love as he connects with the women in multiple new countries on his season. During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, producers couldn’t take the cast members on nearly as many trips. However, everything’s changing in 2024. So, where does Joey travel with the women on his season? Here are The Bachelor Season 28 filming locations.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers ahead regarding filming locations and hometowns.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 filming locations, revealed

Joey Graziadei travels a lot in The Bachelor Season 28, and his contestants get to see beautiful parts of Europe and Canada. So, where are The Bachelor Season 28 filming locations?

The season began at the Bachelor Mansion. The Mansion Villa de la Vina in Agoura Hills, California, is infamous to fans, as that’s where the Bachelors and Bachelorettes meet their cast via the iconic limo entrances. Joey had a record-breaking number of women — 32 — vying for his attention on night one.

The second rose ceremony of the season took place in Los Angeles, California. Joey whittled 22 women down to 18. The third rose ceremony also occurred in LA, where Joey eliminated three more cast members. Joey’s women enjoyed the LA sunshine, and Jenn Tran experienced the California beach waves while surfing on a one-on-one date.

Joey and the women head to Europe for the fourth rose ceremony. In episode 4, the remaining 15 women headed to the Southern European island of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea. After episode 4, Joey and the remaining women head to Marbella, Spain, where two additional one-on-one dates occur.

In episode 6, Joey and his final 10 women head to Montreal, Canada. His final six women then head to Jasper, Alberta, Canada, in episode 7. Then, Joey heads on four hometown dates across the U.S. and Canada. The overnight dates and finale take place in Tulum, Mexico.

Where does Joey Graziadei head to for hometowns?

The Bachelor Season 28 includes a diverse cast of women from all over the U.S. and beyond, and Joey Graziadei gets to travel extensively for hometown dates this season. Joey’s final four women are Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas, and Rachel Nance.

Joey heads to Becker, Minnesota, for Daisy’s hometown. For Kelsey’s hometown, they meet up in New Orleans, Louisiana. Joey goes to Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada, for Maria’s hometown date, and Honolulu, Hawaii, for Rachel’s.

Joey should feel right at home in Rachel’s hometown, as he lived in Hawaii for years.

Where does Joey Graziadei live currently?

The Bachelor Season 28 fans know Joey Graziadei as the tennis pro who lived in Hawaii from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. However, he doesn’t live in Hawaii anymore. He’s originally from the suburbs of Philadelphia and lives with his sister in the City of Brotherly Love.

“I’m back in Philadelphia area,” Joey said on the Chicks in the Office podcast. “… My sister married her high school sweetheart and lives just down the street from where we kind of grew up. I’m there. I’m not sleeping on the couch; I’ve got my own room. But it’s nice. I think there’s so much going on with all of this; I’m moving around so much that it didn’t really make sense before all of it started. I lived in a kind of little studio in Hawaii that was kind of in the woods. And when I came back from The Bachelorette, all of the creatures moved in. I didn’t need to have that happen again.”

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

