ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 features Joey Graziadei trying to find love after his devastating breakup with Charity Lawson. While Joey hoped to get down on one knee for Charity, she ultimately chose Dotun Olubeko. More recently, the tennis pro is talking about his season to amp up fans for what’s to come. And he answered whether he ever hooked up with his tennis students in Hawaii. Here’s what he said.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 shows tennis professional Joey Graziadei taking another swing at love. The season premiere showed 32 women vying for Joey’s attention, the most women ever on a single Bachelor season.

After the season premiered, Joey went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to speak about his experience and current lifestyle. Jimmy Kimmel asked Joey about his luxurious life as a professional tennis teacher in Hawaii. And the topic of picking up women as an instructor came up.

“I think we’ve seen, especially in the ’70s, this was a big thing: women trying to sleep with the tennis pro. Is that a real thing?” the comedic host asked Joey.

“Yes,” Joey answered. However, he said he never personally hooked up with any of his tennis students. “I have not done that, but what I always say is, it usually starts out, you teach the kids. And then the mom watches a lesson, and they’re like, ‘Oh, I want a lesson.’ And it takes about a week before the husband shows up and just checks in, like, who is this guy? So usually, that’s how it goes.”

Joey added that he just tries to be himself so that he doesn’t give any adult students the wrong idea. Finally, he went on record to state he’s never had sex with anyone he’s instructed.

“No, I have not!” he told the audience. “Make that known — no. … Let’s just say I was warned by multiple tennis pros that it’s a big no-no.”

He said Hawaii is a ‘tough place to meet women’

'The Bachelor' 2024 cast

The Bachelor Season 28 cast members vying for Joey Graziadei’s love don’t understand how he hasn’t found a woman yet. He explained on Live With Kelly and Mark that Hawaii isn’t the best place to meet women to date despite his seductive job.

“Teaching tennis pro — I know how it looks,” Joey told the hosts. “For me, it was a beautiful job that I loved. Hawaii’s a tough place to meet women.”

Joey’s uncle inspired him to teach tennis. The reality star majored in communication and media studies at West Chester University and played Division II tennis at school. After graduating college in 2017, he announced on Instagram that he’d be moving to Hawaii to coach as the Head Tennis Pro at Makai Golf and Tennis Club. He then worked at the Kukui’ula Development Club as a lifestyle and experience ambassador.

Joey Graziadei alluded that he and the woman he chose aren’t living in the same place

The Bachelor Season 28 star Joey Graziadei lived in Hawaii and worked as a tennis instructor for years before moving back in with his sister in the Philadelphia area. While speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Joey explained that he has his own room in his sister’s guest room. And he then alluded that the woman he chose this season doesn’t live there with him.

“It’s possible that one of these women lives in a different city, and you guys are just trying to figure it out until you get together,” Jimmy Kimmel guessed.

“That is very possible,” Joey answered.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

