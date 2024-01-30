'The Bachelor' Season 28 star Joey Graziadei has a tough decision to make at the end of his season. Who does he choose? Here are spoilers regarding the winner.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 showed fans 32 women who initially met Joey Graziadei. Joey is certainly a catch, as he won fans over during Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. Now, fans are excited to see how he progresses in his own journey toward love and a possible engagement. So, who does Joey choose in the end? Here are The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers regarding who wins.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor 2024 spoilers ahead regarding the winner.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 spoilers: Who wins?

The Bachelor Season 28 season premiere showed Joey Graziadei making several early connections. Lea Cayanan won the First Impression Rose due to her conduct after receiving a special advantage (that she proceeded to throw into the fire). And Jess Edwards received the first kiss of the evening, which she then told the rest of the cast about. So, do either of these women win Joey’s heart?

According to The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers from Reality Steve, Daisy Kent wins the season. They reportedly got engaged in Tulum, Mexico. Many fans suspect they’re still engaged post-season, as Daisy is incredibly active on social media and seemingly garnering more attention to her socials.

So, who is Daisy? She’s a 25-year-old from Minnesota who owns her own nonprofit, Hear Your Heart. The premiere showed her speaking about the cochlear implant that she received more recently after she started going deaf at 17 years old due to Lyme disease. Daisy was influenced by her own struggles to create a nonprofit that helps children with autoimmune disorders or hearing loss.

Daisy Kent receives the first 1-on-1 date of the season

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 2 features Daisy Kent receiving the first one-on-one date. Joey Graziadei chose Daisy first — a clear indicator that she would surely be a frontrunner.

A clip posted to Instagram shows Joey taking a helicopter ride with Daisy to the BeachLife Ranch Festival in Redondo Beach, California. “Not only are we going to the festival today, we also have all access,” Joey tells Daisy while presenting the VIP passes. Joey and Daisy head into the festival bustling with country music fans.

“Today, I’m going on the first one-on-one with Joey,” Daisy says. “I’m honestly so stoked to do whatever we’re doing.”

Joey added that he’s “feeling great” about his first date with Daisy. “I’m just really excited around Daisy right now.”

Daisy and Joey find a nice spot to talk more and get to know each other. Daisy admits to the producers that she doesn’t think the date is the right time to tell Joey about her cochlear implant. Instead, she tells him about her incredible nonprofit and how she’s transitioning away from software sales.

“I definitely had to do some dancing around my cochlear implant,” she says. “And I don’t wanna tell him right now because it’s just not the right moment. But, right now, I have a really good feeling about me and Joey.”

Reality Steve posted photos of Daisy and Joey’s first date to Twitter. Like other musical dates in the past, Joey and Daisy got the spotlight by dancing on stage in front of the crowd.

Daisy reportedly receives her second one-on-one date with Joey with only six women remaining while they’re in Alberta, Canada.

The Bachelor Season 28 premieres on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

