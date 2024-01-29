Daisy and Joey had their first one-on-one date, but the ‘Bachelor’ contestant chose not to disclose her medical condition to him.

The Bachelor Season 28 star Joey Graziadei had his first one-on-one date with Daisy Kent. However, the outing brings to light undisclosed health details for the contestant, who doesn’t want to reveal her big secret yet after only meeting the series lead one episode prior.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 2]

For the first one-on-one date of season 28 of The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent attend the Beach Life Festival in Los Angeles, where they have all-access passes (via Entertainment Weekly).

However, this date also hides a significant secret for Daisy. Although she says she is “so stoked” to be on the date with Joey, she also wonders when she should expose her health issues.

At the event, The Bachelor lead asks Daisy what she does for work. She mentions the nonprofit that she runs.

However, she doesn’t mention she has a cochlear implant or her Meniere’s disease diagnosis. “I definitely had to do some dancing around my cochlear implant,” she explains in her confessional.

“Today, I’m going on the first one-on-one with Joey. I’m honestly so stoked to do whatever we’re doing.” In addition, Joey admits, “I’m feeling great. I’m just really excited to be around Daisy right now.”

“I don’t want to tell him right now. Because it’s just not the right moment. But right now, I have a really good feeling about me and Joey.”

Daisy Kent was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease as a teenager

Before debuting as a contestant on season 28 of The Bachelor, Daisy Kent, 24, opened up regarding her hearing loss journey on TikTok and Instagram. She openly discusses living with Meniere’s Disease and a cochlear implant.

In an interview with news station CBS8, Daisy revealed her hearing loss began at the age of 15. She realized she couldn’t hear her father when he tried to wake her up one morning.

When Daisy was 17, doctors diagnosed her with Meniere’s disease. Four years later, tests confirmed she also had Lyme disease, which Kent believes likely caused her Meniere’s disease.

“It was super isolating,” she continued in the early days of realizing she had hearing loss. However, she has not yet revealed her personal history to Graziadei or her fellow contestants.

All about the nonprofit Daisy Kent runs

Daisy Kent reveals to Joey Graziadei that she is “transitioning” out of her job in software sales and is interested in running her nonprofit full-time. However, she does not elaborate on what the organization is about.

She says, “It just helps kids see what makes them different. How that can be empowering.”

Hear Your Heart‘s website explains that the organization raises money to fund research for hearing loss and offers financial assistance to those equipped with hearing devices. Their number one priority is helping others hear and be heard.

The organization’s mission is to assist individuals and families with hearing loss with the resources they need to thrive. Kent’s connection to the business will likely positively raise its public profile.

It is unknown when Daisy reveals details of her health to Graziadei. The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.