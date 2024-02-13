'The Bachelor' Season 28 Episode 5 spoilers are here. Who does Joey Graziadei send home during the fifth rose ceremony? Here's what to know.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 5 is here, and episode 4 gave fans plenty to talk about. Episode 4 showed the season’s first two-on-one date, and Joey Graziadei showed the door to Sydney Gordon after trusting Maria Georgas. Now, episode 5 will start with a rose ceremony following the drama. Fans are hopeful that episode 5 will also end with another rose ceremony. So, who heads home in the fifth rose ceremony? Here are The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor 2024 spoilers ahead regarding the fifth rose ceremony.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 spoilers: Who goes home in the 5th rose ceremony?

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 4 didn’t end with a rose ceremony, meaning episode 5 might start with the fourth rose ceremony and end with the fifth one. Joey Graziadei had important decisions to make in episode 4, though. Not only did he have a wonderful one-on-one date with Lexi Young (which ended with her receiving a rose), but he took Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas on a two-on-one date. At the end of the two-on-one date, Joey gave the rose to Maria, sending Sydney home.

As stated previously, Joey sends two women home during the fourth rose ceremony. Edwina Dorbor and Allison Hollinger don’t receive roses. So, who heads home after the fifth rose ceremony?

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Madina Alam and Autumn Waggoner don’t receive roses from Joey. Madina has been involved in the drama between Sydney and Maria from the start, as the feud stemmed from Madina’s comment about her age.

As for Autumn, she felt insecure about her relationship with Joey in episode 4. “As the group dates go on, you can see the connections that people have with Joey, and the way Joey looks at girls that he has spent more time with,” she said. “It is just a little bit awkward.” Ultimately, she won the group date rose in episode 4, but it didn’t save her lackluster connection with Joey.

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 5 reportedly features two one-on-one dates, according to spoilers. Kelsey Anderson and Rachel Nance get one-on-one time with Joey Graziadei. The remaining women head on a group date.

Joey has strong connections with Kelsey and Rachel despite little to no one-on-one time with the two women. He’s mentioned how much he adores Rachel’s funny, down-to-earth personality. And Joey commented about how he feels a strong pull toward Kelsey. Now, Joey can get to know the two women well while in the beautiful country of Spain.

“Spain is known for its beauty,” Joey says in a preview of the episode posted to Instagram. “I think it’s one of those places that you get down these streets, and you look around; it just has a different feel to it. And, of course, Spain is known for its romance. That’s what we’re looking forward to this week.”

Rachel and Kelsey receive roses on their one-on-one dates.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 star Joey Graziadei and Maria Georgas | Disney/John Fleenor

Maria Georgas’s relationship with Joey Graziadei was on the line in The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 4, but she makes a comeback in episode 5. According to spoilers, Maria receives the group date rose in Spain. The group date involves the women writing poetry and making paintings out of their poems.

Maria has even more of a glow-up in the following episode. Joey gives her a one-on-one date in Montreal, Canada, where they shop around the city.

This article was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

