ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 3 includes serious drama, according to spoilers. In every season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, some contestants don’t get along in the house. In season 38, Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon begin to take issue with each other in episode 3, extending into future episodes. Here’s what goes on in Joey Graziadei’s love story.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor 2024 spoilers ahead regarding episode 3.]

Sydney Gordon in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 | Disney/John Fleenor

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 3 spoilers note serious drama begins during the group date. The group date involves nine women — Allison Hollinger, Chrissa Perez, Edwina Dorbor, Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas, Madina Alam, Lexi Young, Lea Cayanan, and Sydney Gordon. Maria and Sydney have big personalities that came out on night one of the season. And they start to have serious problems with each other on the talent show date.

According to Reality Steve, Madina commented on feeling self-conscious regarding her age, as she feels much older than many of the other women at 31. Sydney then overheard Maria commenting on Madina’s self-consciousness. Sydney told Madina what Maria said, resulting in Maria growing upset with Sydney.

The conflict grows during a pool party. Joey Graziadei cancels the cocktail party at the night’s end in exchange for time with the women at the pool. Unfortunately, the night doesn’t seem to end happily for Sydney and Maria, as their feud continues.

Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas eventually go on a 2-on-1 date with Joey Graziadei

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 3 spoilers note that the conflict between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon extends beyond the pool party. Joey Graziadei catches wind of the feud between the women. Spoilers from Reality Steve note that they head on a two-on-one date that happens in the following episode. Ultimately, Joey believes Maria’s side of the story over Sydney’s, and Sydney goes home.

The trailer for the season shows Maria in conflict with additional women — and she even questions whether she wants to stay in the house. “I’ve only wanted to be with him,” she says through tears. “And like, I just can’t be in that house anymore.” The next clip alludes that she may have told Joey she wants to leave.

As for the other women that Maria fights with, the trailer shows her and Jess Edwards going at it. Jess rubbed the other contestants the wrong way starting night one, as she bragged about Joey giving her the first kiss of the night. It’s unclear what sets off Maria’s fight with Jess, but the trailer shows Maria telling Jess, “Who the hell are you to tell me that I can’t have time with Joey?”

Jess stands up and leaves the situation after their verbal altercation. “I don’t understand what Joey sees in her,” Jess says while crying.

Joey Graziadei said he couldn’t ‘be prepared’ for the inevitable breakups

The Bachelor Season 28 star, Joey Graziadei, was thrilled to be chosen as the lead. But he knew that breaking hearts was part of the role. He told Extra that he couldn’t properly prepare for what would come.

“It’s the part you can’t be prepared for,” he said. “For me, I think it’s just going to be about being honest, trying to be empathetic. … It’s not gonna be easy, but all I can do is just try to be understanding, just respectful, and loving regardless if they’re not gonna be my person.”

This article was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.