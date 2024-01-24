Did you notice the blurred Canadian Flag during the limo reveals on 'The Bachelor'? You're not alone. It was blurred out by ABC because they didn't get permission from the Canadian Government to use it in a commerical project.

Joey Graziadei met 32 eligible bachelorettes on Jan 22. The latest season of The Bachelor has been much anticipated. From what we’ve seen so far, it should be a good one. While plenty of fans walked away thinking about which woman would best suit Joey, there were some other questions, too. Several The Bachelor fans couldn’t figure out why ABC blurred out a tiny Canadian flag that was used as a prop. The answer is pretty mundane.

ABC blurred out the Canadian flag on ‘The Bachelor’ because of government regulations

While The Bachelor left som fans scratching their heads over the pixelated Canadian flag on the show, it has no deep meaning. In fact, the explanation for blurring out the flag is rather mundane and comes down to red tape.

According to TV Line, who spoke with a source close to the dating competition, the flag was blurred because of the Canadian government’s rules and regulations. The Canadian government only allows the commercial use of its flag with prior authorization.

For The Bachelor to use an unpixelated version of the Canadian flag in their broadcast, they would have had to submit a formal request to the government. That request could have been either approved or denied. According to the publication, the show completely skipped that step and just opted to blur out the tiny flag. It’s possible fans will see more of that blurred flag, though.

How many Canadian contestants are on ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

Joey Graziadei already paired down the number of women he has to choose from this season. By the end of the first episode, 10 women were eliminated from the competition. That leaves the Pennsylvania tennis pro with 22 eligible bachelorettes and more than one is from our neighbors to the North.

Joey Graziadei and the cast of season 28 of ‘The Bachelor’ pose for a first-night photograph | Disney/Michael Kirchoff

This season of The Bachelor has three Canadian contestants. Maria Georgas is from Ontario and works as an executive assistant. A second Canadian contestant, Chrissa Perez, also made it past the first rose ceremony. Perez, 26, lives in British Columbia and works as a marketing director. There is no word on how far Perez makes it into the competition. Neither received the first impression rose.

The final Canadian contestant featured in the series this year is Natalie Crepeau. The 26-year-old nurse also resides in Ontario, although her hometown is about four hours from where Georgas rests her head. While Crepeau was plenty likable on The Bachelor, she didn’t make it far into the competition. She was eliminated with nine other women during the first rose ceremony.