Who does Joey Graziadei send home during hometown week in 'The Bachelor' Season 28? Here are spoilers regarding his final 4 women.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 hometowns are here, and fans can’t wait to see Joey Graziadei meet the families of his final four women. Joey took Rachel Nance, Maria Georgas, Kelsey Anderson, and Daisy Kent on hometown dates. So, who heads home? Here are The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers regarding hometowns.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 spoilers: Who goes home during hometowns week?

The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers are here regarding hometown week, and Joey Graziadei sends one of his final four women home. Joey will finally meet the families of Maria Georgas, Rachel Nance, Kelsey Anderson, and Daisy Kent.

A preview of the episode shows the tough decision that Joey has to make after meeting the families. And it’s not an easy journey for the women, either. Daisy admits to the cameras that she doesn’t know exactly what she’s feeling for Joey, and she hopes her family can help her figure out her emotions. As for Maria, she tells Joey that she’s never brought any man home before, making Joey the first to meet her entire family.

So, who heads home after hometowns? According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Joey sends Maria home and gives roses to Daisy, Kelsey, and Rachel.

Given the previews, Joey might’ve been scared off by Maria’s father. “My dad is not gonna make it easy,” Maria says.

The footage then shows Maria’s father questioning Joey. “It’s hard for me right now because I don’t know where you stand,” he tells Joey.

Joey Graziadei explained how he chose which women to move forward with after hometowns

The Bachelor Season 28 hometowns allow Joey Graziadei to see how he fits in with the families of his final four women. Ultimately, he determines he doesn’t quite fit with Maria Georgas’ family. While speaking to Extra TV, he explained his mindset heading into the difficult week with Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Maria.

“Hometown episodes for me, when I was going through that process, I just tried to pay attention to, ‘Could I see myself being a part of this family?'” Joey said. “I think that’s what the whole purpose is. Can you actually see yourself being a part of it? Because if an engagement is going to be the ending, it’s something I’m looking for, I would want to feel like I could be a part of their family as much as they could be a part of mine.”

Joey remembers what it felt like for Charity Lawson to meet his family on The Bachelorette. “I think, from the other side, it’s seeing how your family’s going to be on camera because it’s so different,” he said. “Or, you can feel them feeling the camera when they’re there. It’s just different. You get a real insight into who the person is because you’re always more comfortable around your family.”

Some fans would love to see Maria Georgas become the lead of ‘The Bachelorette’

'The Bachelor' Season 28 star Maria Georgas with Joey Graziadei

Joey Graziadei sends Maria Georgas home during hometowns, according to The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers. But fans are hopeful that Maria could become the next lead of The Bachelorette. Maria gained a large following this season, as fans love her quirky personality and outspoken nature. However, while fans would love to see Maria find love on her own season, other fans fear she was involved in too much drama with Joey to qualify.

“Her personality is too strong, and she’s involved in too much drama for the typical Bachelorette edit,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “The only comparison would be Hannah [Brown] and Britt [Nilsson]. So, I guess it’s possible, but it would be unusual.”

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

