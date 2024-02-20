'The Bachelor' Season 28 star Maria Georgas told fans on TikTok that they should be prepared to see the 'light' regarding the drama.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 features Maria Georgas at the center of the drama in the house. Maria’s outspoken and positive nature rubbed some women the wrong way, resulting in disputes that Joey Graziadei had to get in the middle of. Recently, Maria took to social media to state that “things will be coming to light” soon.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 cast members Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas | Disney/John Fleenor

The Bachelor Season 28 star Maria Georgas has become a fan favorite. After Maria commented on something Madina Alam said about her age, Sydney Gordon came after her with a vengeance. Joey Graziadei ultimately sent Sydney home on a two-on-one date that included Maria. Then, Lea Cayanan voiced her concern over Maria’s alleged bullying in the house. Finally, Jess Edwards expressed contempt toward Maria due to Maria’s close relationship with Joey.

Maria has several friends in the house, but it appears she has even more haters. Now that she’s watching the show as it airs, Maria said on TikTok that she wants to “give grace” to the women in the house, as the environment can be toxic.

“It does get the best of us at times, and it did get the best of me,” Maria stated. She added that her fight with Jess was her “breaking point,” and she doesn’t consider herself “innocent in this.”

“I think what people fail to realize is that we’re all watching at the same time,” she continued. “So, a lot of things that I’m hearing and I’m seeing that people are saying and doing, I’m hearing it for the first time, and I’m seeing it for the first time. … S*** happens sometimes, and people deal with things differently.”

That said, it seems Maria intends to address the drama during the Women Tell All. “I’ll leave it at that, but also, when I did say that things will be coming to light and will be spoken about, I stand by that,” she continued. “Being filmed 24/7, I knew that that would come in handy at some point.”

Jess Edwards posted an apology after her altercation with Maria Georgas

Jess Edwards in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Episode 5 | Disney/John Fleenor

Several women who took issue with Maria Georgas on The Bachelor Season 28 posted about the situation on Instagram. Sydney Gordon posted about the hateful messages she received and how she would’ve gone about the situation differently in hindsight. Jess Edwards posted an apology for her behavior after the episode that aired on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

“In regards to Tuesday’s episode, it was definitely a hard watch,” Jess posted, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit. “In the moment, I was upset about losing time on multiple occasions due to drama. Although it’s no excuse, I let built-up emotions and anger get the best of me, and I do regret that wholeheartedly.”

Jess added that she immediately apologized for the name-calling that happened on the show. She added that production leaves parts of the drama out. “Please remember there are many conversations during and after filming that only we are aware of,” she continued.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 cast member Lexi Young regrets not speaking up

Lexi Young wasn’t involved in the drama in The Bachelor Season 28. But she told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that she regretted not speaking up to support Maria Georgas.

“I’ve since had a conversation with Maria and apologized to her because I wish I spoke up that night,” Lexi said. “You know, you go through this, everyone has their regrets. But when she walked in, it was silent, and I wish that I had said, ‘Look, today must’ve been hard for both of you, but I’m proud of you for getting the rose, and I know Joey made that decision for a reason.’ She didn’t deserve to walk into a silent room.”

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

