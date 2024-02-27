Joey Graziadei takes four women on hometown dates, according to 'The Bachelor' Season 28 spoilers. Here's what to know.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 hometowns are nearly here, and fans can’t believe how the season is flying by. Joey Graziadei has sustained close connections with several women, and it’ll be hard to decide which four he wants to take to hometowns. So, who are the women who bring Joey home to meet their families? Here are hometown spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers ahead regarding hometowns and the finale.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 spoilers: Who heads to hometowns?

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 7 is the episode before hometowns, and Joey Graziadei has a tough choice to make. Six women remain: Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent, Jenn Tran, Kelsey Toussant, Maria Georgas, and Rachel Nance. Joey’s spent the entire season cultivating close relationships with his final six women. So, who makes it to hometowns?

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent, Maria Georgas, and Rachel Nance make it to hometowns. Joey sends Jenn Tran and Kelsey Toussant home in episode 7 during the rose ceremony.

Joey and Daisy head to Becker, Minnesota, for Daisy’s hometown. Joey will likely meet Daisy’s parents and four siblings while there.

Later, Joey will head to New Orleans, Louisiana, for Kelsey’s hometown. Kelsey previously spoke to Joey about her mother’s death, but he’ll probably meet her father and four brothers.

Maria’s hometown will take place in Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada. Maria’s very close with her father and brothers but has a rocky relationship with her mother, which she explained to Joey previously. It’s unclear if Maria’s mother will be at hometowns.

Finally, Joey heads to Honolulu, Hawaii, for Rachel’s hometown. Joey will likely meet Rachel’s sister and parents — and he should feel right at home given how he recently lived in the tropical state.

Joey Graziadei sends Maria Georgas home at the rose ceremony

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 stars Joey Graziadei and Maria Georgas | Disney/Jan Thijs

The Bachelor Season 28 hometown rose ceremony spoilers note that Joey Graziadei sends Maria Georgas home. He takes Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, and Kelsey Anderson forward for overnight dates.

Maria is a fan-favorite cast member this season, and fans would love to see her as the next lead for The Bachelorette. She and Joey have a fiery, funny romance, and she brings the personality out in him. Unfortunately, it appears the couple hits a snag in episode 7 before hometowns happen. A sneak peek of the episode shows Maria having a serious conversation with Joey about her doubts.

“I can’t say he’s mine,” her voiceover states while she’s crying.

Another clip shows Joey asking her, “So, is this it?” Maria solemnly nods.

We know that Maria doesn’t self-eliminate in episode 8, so exactly what she and Joey discuss is unclear.

There’s controversy over who wins ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28

The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers from Reality Steve initially indicated that Daisy Kent won Joey Graziadei’s heart. The spoilers stated that Joey gets down on one knee for Daisy in the finale, and they’re both happily engaged after the show. However, eagle-eyed fans poked holes in this spoiler, causing Reality Steve to doubt his own reporting. New evidence suggests Kelsey Anderson won the season.

Fans must wait and see precisely what goes down during the finale. Joey said his ending had never happened before in the franchise’s history.

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

