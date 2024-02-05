'The Bachelor' Season 28 shows Joey Graziadei getting close with contestant Jenn Tran. How far does Jenn get in the competition?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 shows Joey Graziadei’s journey to find love. Joey met 32 women on the first night and sent 10 home during the first rose ceremony. During the second rose ceremony, four more women went home. In episode 3, fans will see who makes it through the third rose ceremony — and we’ll see how Joey’s date with Jenn Tran goes. So, how far does Jenn get in the competition? Here are The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor 2024 spoilers ahead regarding contestant Jenn Tran.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 spoilers: How far does Jenn Tran get?

The Bachelor Season 28 premiere showed Joey Graziadei meeting 32 women, and he appeared to have an early connection with Jenn Tran. Jenn hit the scene in a go-kart on night one, which certainly made her stand out. The premiere then showed the 25-year-old racing her go-kart against Joey’s outside of the Bachelor Mansion.

“Jenn is a good time,” Joey says in the premiere. “She brings that energy. She’s got a personality that you can’t really miss. There’s a lot more to open up with Jenn, and I can’t wait to do that.”

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 3 shows Joey choosing a one-on-one date with Jenn. Spoilers note the couple goes surfing, and Jenn receives a rose at the end of the date, giving her safety for another week.

So, does Jenn make it to the end? Unfortunately, she doesn’t even make it to hometowns. According to spoilers, Jenn is eliminated in episode 7 when Joey has to eliminate two of his final six women. At this point in the season, Joey and the contestants traveled to Jasper, Alberta, Canada. She’s eliminated along with Kelsey Toussant. The final four women then head to hometowns in the following episode.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 star Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran | Disney/John Fleenor

Jenn Tran told Joey Graziadei she put her ‘life on hold’ to be a contestant

Jenn Tran explained to Joey Graziadei that she made extreme sacrifices to film in The Bachelor Season 28. While speaking to Joey in the premiere, she explained that she was attending school to be a physician’s assistant and had to step away from her studies for this opportunity.

“I literally would not be here if it wasn’t for you,” Jenn told Joey. “I’m in PA school right now, and it was really hard to put my life on hold and to come here. And I was like, I don’t want to do it unless it’s something that I truly could see myself with at the end of all of this. And, when I saw it was you, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m in trouble.'”

Jenn then told Joey that she’d been playing doubles tennis and wanted to play with Joey as her partner. This caught the tennis instructor’s attention.

“I’m blown away,” Jenn told the cameras. “I knew he was going to be sweet, but he really made me feel like I was the only one he was meeting tonight.” Jenn and Joey then ended the evening with a kiss.

This article was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

