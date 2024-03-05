'The Bachelor' Season 28 has an ending that's never happened in the history of the show. Here's what to know about what goes down.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 has an “unprecedented ending” that’s never happened before, according to spoilers. Joey Graziadei spoke about the surprise twist he had never seen coming. However, he hasn’t given away what goes down at the end of the season. So, what is the ending that’s new to Bachelor Nation? Here are The Bachelor Season 28 ending spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers ahead regarding Joey Graziadei’s ending.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 spoilers: What happens at the end of the season?

The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers are in regarding the end of the season, and fans can’t wait to see what goes down after hometowns and beyond. At the start of the season, Reality Steve released the initial spoilers that stated the winner. He said Daisy Kent won Joey Graziadei’s heart, and the couple ended the season engaged.

However, Reality Steve’s spoilers were wrong. Fans found evidence that Joey and Kelsey Anderson were together post-season, prompting suspicion that something went awry between Joey and Daisy. Reality Steve corrected his spoilers and explained what really went down.

According to the spoilers for the “unprecedented ending,” Joey chooses Daisy and Kelsey as his final two women. But Daisy realizes that Joey is going to pick Kelsey in the end. Before the final individual rose ceremonies for both women, Daisy heads to Kelsey’s room and tells her she knows who Joey picks. Daisy explains to Kelsey that Joey’s heart is with Kelsey. This is the first time this has happened in Bachelor Nation history.

As for the final day with Joey, Daisy arrives first and tells Joey what she already knows — that Joey plans to propose to Kelsey. The breakup is reportedly “positive” in tone but still affects Joey, as seen in the trailers. After Daisy leaves Joey behind, he removes his jacket and speaks to producers with tears in his eyes.

Joey Graziadei said he ‘can’t explain’ the ending of his season

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 lead Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson | Disney/Jan Thijs

Given the interviews that occurred after The Bachelor Season 28 ended, Joey Graziadei leaves the show engaged and happy. However, when it comes to his ending, he doesn’t say much about what went down between himself, Daisy Kent, and Kelsey Anderson.

“It’s hard that I can’t explain what exactly that ending is,” Joey told E! News. “But I do think it’s great to see that people are invested in it. People do want to know what the ending is going to be, and hopefully, they’ll stay for the whole process to figure out what exactly it is.”

Joey also spoke to Extra TV about the ending. He couldn’t divulge what happened but reiterated that the finale had never happened before in the series’ history. “All I can say, from what I am told, it hasn’t happened before,” he said. “And I think people are just going to have to tune into that finale to figure out what that means. But, it’s fun to hear the theories.”

Will Daisy Kent become the next lead of ‘The Bachelorette’?

Fans anticipate that Daisy Kent might become the next lead of The Bachelorette after The Bachelor Season 28 “unprecedented ending” that leaves her heartbroken. It makes sense that ABC might give Daisy the chance to find love in her own season. Reality Steve says it could certainly be her who’s chosen. However, Maria Georgas could also become the next lead. The spoiler guru says the next Bachelorette will likely be one of Joey’s women who makes it to the top four.

Thanks to her refreshing, bright personality, Maria’s a fan-favorite cast member this season. She was the center of drama for several episodes, but her undeniable bond with Joey Graziadei pulled her through. According to spoilers, Joey meets her family during hometowns and sends her home during the hometown rose ceremony.

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.